Urban Chestnut's New Beer Benefits Local Pet Adoptions

click to enlarge
-
JAIME LEES
-
Urban Underdog
Two beloved St. Louis companies have joined forces to make your summer drinking an act of charity.
Urban Chestnut
has linked up with Purina to produce Urban Underdog lager
, a beer that benefits area shelters and rescues. For each specially marked eight-pack of Urban Underdog sold through the end of July, Purina will donate $5 to the Petfinder Foundation
. You can also grab an Urban Underdog at participating bars around town.
The donations made by Purina
will offset adoption fees. Purina will donate up to $100,000 in individual $25 subsidies. In addition to this generous act, anyone who adopts a pet from a participating shelter or rescue between June 1 and August 31, 2018 will also get a certificate to redeem a special swag pack at the Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery and Bierhall.
David Wolfe, rescue dog daddy and co-owner and co-founder of Urban Chestnut Brewing Company, says, "Working with Purina to find homes for more shelter pets is a win for the pets, their owners and our community — and we are proud to do our part."
Urban Chestnut is also hosting dog-friendly parties
so you and your pup can get out and sniff some butts together as a brand new bonded forever family.
If you always want to donate to charity but you're on a very strict beer budget, this is your chance to be the good, kind human that your dog already believes you to be while still getting your drink on. Beers and barks for everyone!
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.