Fake a British Accent, Score a Free Cupcake

Bloody ‘ell, we could go for a cupcake, how about you?
An announcement from the Cup (28 Maryland Plaza, 314-367-6111)
has us dreaming of top-notch confections. In celebration of the royal wedding taking place this Saturday, the Cup is offering one brilliant deal.
In a post made on Facebook
today, the gourmet cupcake shop — which also has a location in Edwardsville — calls for us non-royals to pop in and order five cupcakes in a British accent. Be brave enough to give them your best Prince Harry and you’ll get a sixth cupcake for bugger all! Blimey, that’s a good deal, innit? We are proper gobsmacked.
The deal runs this Friday and Saturday (May 18 and 19) so don’t be a daft chap, clean out the boot of your car or borrow someone’s lorry and pick up the whole lot of them.
But hey, blokes, don’t eat them all at once or you’ll chunder into the rubbish.
And yes that is how British people talk! Okay, maybe not. But Prince Harry is marrying an American, so they'll have to tolerate us now. Hi, new fam!
