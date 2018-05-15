Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Fake a British Accent, Score a Free Cupcake

Posted By on Tue, May 15, 2018 at 4:58 PM

PHOTO BY KHOLOOD EID
  • photo by Kholood Eid

Bloody ‘ell, we could go for a cupcake, how about you?

An announcement from the Cup (28 Maryland Plaza, 314-367-6111) has us dreaming of top-notch confections. In celebration of the royal wedding taking place this Saturday, the Cup is offering one brilliant deal.

In a post made on Facebook today, the gourmet cupcake shop — which also has a location in Edwardsville — calls for us non-royals to pop in and order five cupcakes in a British accent. Be brave enough to give them your best Prince Harry and you’ll get a sixth cupcake for bugger all! Blimey, that’s a good deal, innit? We are proper gobsmacked.

The deal runs this Friday and Saturday (May 18 and 19) so don’t be a daft chap, clean out the boot of your car or borrow someone’s lorry and pick up the whole lot of them.

But hey, blokes, don’t eat them all at once or you’ll chunder into the rubbish.

And yes that is how British people talk! Okay, maybe not. But Prince Harry is marrying an American, so they'll have to tolerate us now. Hi, new fam!

click to enlarge cupcake.jpg

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Restaurants, Other Businesses to Close for 70 Minutes at 1 p.m. Today Read More

  2. Tropical Liqueurs Is Opening Thursday in the Grove Read More

  3. Copia's Clayton Outpost Offers a Big Wine List, and Much More Read More

  4. The Boathouse at Forest Park Is Back — and Better Than Ever Read More

  5. Urban Chestnut's New Beer Benefits Local Pet Adoptions Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation