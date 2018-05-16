Share
Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Narwhal's Crafted to Open in the Streets of St. Charles in 2019

Posted By on Wed, May 16, 2018 at 5:04 PM

click to enlarge KELLY GLUECK
  • KELLY GLUECK
Narwhal's Crafted (3906 Laclede Avenue, 314-696-8388), the Midtown slushie bar that has Saint Louis University students, suits and soccer moms alike swooning, will open a St. Charles location next year.

The bar will be one of the anchor tenants of the next phase of Streets of St. Charles, co-owners Brad Merten and Brandon Holzhueter announced today in a press release.

“Streets is a great development, it’s a destination for people in the area for entertainment, dining and shopping. And now we’ll be adding something new and unique to that,” says Holzhueter. “We think Narwhal’s is a perfect fit here, and we’re thrilled that we have the opportunity to do this."

The new space will be bigger, with a patio, and the partners hinted that they may be able to expand their offerings. "But," Holzhueter added, "we want to keep that same cool, unique atmosphere and vibe that people have enjoyed about us so much." 

Narwhal's opened in Midtown in September 2016, filling a void after neighbors in Soulard worked to shut down the original St. Louis location of Tropical Liqueurs. Trops is now about to reopen after a two-year hiatus, with a new location in the Grove.

But in the mean time, Narwhal's slushie combinations have attracted a devoted following, with recipes featuring real fruit and more sophisticated flavor combinations than you may remember from college. The RFT's Cheryl Baehr even named the bar one of "20 Must-Visit Spots for Food Lovers" in this year's Best of St. Louis issue.

The building broke ground last week and should be open by spring 2019, the co-owners said. Narwhal's also unveiled a mobile drink truck last weekend — because if there's one thing Merten and Holzhueter have shown St. Louis, it's that you always, always need a slushie.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

Jump to comments
