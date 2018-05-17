Share
Email
Print

Thursday, May 17, 2018

Good Time Grill Offers Some of the Cheapest Eats in Northampton

Posted By on Thu, May 17, 2018 at 6:42 AM

click to enlarge A chicken kebab lunch special with rice, vegetables and "white sauce." - SARAH FENSKE
  • SARAH FENSKE
  • A chicken kebab lunch special with rice, vegetables and "white sauce."
Good Time Grill (5419 Chippewa Street, 314-688-6666) isn't a place you want to linger. The lighting is very bright, and the room is dominated by a large kitchen that's oddly partitioned off from the rest. You can hear the food being prepared — and if you were a giant, you could peak over the room divider and see it — but it's a far cry from an open kitchen.

But this isn't that kind of place anyway. You wouldn't come to Good Time Grill for farm-to-table or fancy. Instead, this new take-out spot in the Northampton neighborhood is a destination for large portions and very inexpensive prices.

How inexpensive? Good Time is offering a ribeye steak, complete with a baked potato, Texas toast and a side salad, for $9.99. Or what about a combo plate? Good Time's features two proteins, fries or rice and a soda. You can choose from a bewildering array of options — jack salmon, regular shrimp, jumbo shrimp, chicken gizzards, chicken wings, chicken tenders, tilapia or catfish nuggets. Those, too, are just $9.99, no matter what pairing you pick.

And then there's the lunch special, which may be one of the best deals in town. Twelve different options, priced at $5.99, offer hearty sandwiches or platters served with either fries or rice, plus a can of soda. Get ten pieces of shrimp, a grilled chicken sandwich, catfish nuggets, even a chicken kebab over rice (shown above). None of it's fancy, but the portions are big and the food cooked to order — and it should still be ready in about fifteen minutes.

click to enlarge A lunch special features ten pieces of shrimp plus seasoned fries, served with a can of soda for $5.99. - SARAH FENSKE
  • SARAH FENSKE
  • A lunch special features ten pieces of shrimp plus seasoned fries, served with a can of soda for $5.99.
The eatery is the brainchild of Majid Abid. He referred our questions to a cashier, Ashley Knight, who tells us that Abid opened the smoke shop next door seven years ago. When the adjacent barber shop closed its doors to move to a different location, Abid jumped at the chance to open a new business.

"He got the idea and ran with it," Knight says.

Now the small strip mall on Chippewa just west of Macklind has two similarly named businesses: Good Time Grill and Good Times Smoke Shop. Majid frequently goes back and forth between his two concerns, Knight says, supervising employees at each.

It's a good thing he has help; the restaurant has found no shortage of customers since quietly opening its doors May 7. "We've done very good business since the day we opened," Knight says. "It's been great."

So great, in fact, that Good Time Grill has had to decline customer requests to start delivery. "People keep asking us if we can deliver," she says. "But we're not sure because it's a small place. We'd have to put in more fryers. It's not completely in the works yet." For now, you can call ahead with your order, or simply stop by and plan to chill out while they cook it. There are three small tables adjacent to the kitchen, and while you won't be able to see the cook at work, if you close your eyes, you can hear it sizzle — and smell it cooking.

Good Time Grill is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

click to enlarge img_9437.jpg

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Narwhal's Crafted to Open in the Streets of St. Charles in 2019 Read More

  2. The Boathouse at Forest Park Is Back — and Better Than Ever Read More

  3. Parm Pasta & Sandwich Co. Is a Charming Addition to Cherokee Street Read More

  4. Tropical Liqueurs Is Opening Thursday in the Grove Read More

  5. Billie-Jean, Thrilling in Every Detail, Is Zoe Robinson's Best Restaurant Yet Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation