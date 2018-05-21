Share
Monday, May 21, 2018

Fitz's Root Beer Is Expanding to South County

Fitz's Root Beer (6805 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-726-9555), the beloved St. Louis soda company that first opened in 1947, is expanding: The company will open a second location, this one in south county, later this year.

The eatery will be part of the new Gathering Square Development at 5228-5240 South Lindbergh Boulevard, just west of Baptist Church Road. Other tenants include another location of the Shack, the breakfast and lunch hotspot that's been steadily opening new locations across St. Louis County.

Spiegelglass Construction, which is building the 9,000-square-foot restaurant, announced the news this morning.

“We’ve been looking for a location for quite some time and we’re excited to be part of the Gathering Square development,” said Fitz’s owner and president Michael Alter. “We’re worked with Spiegelglass Construction on projects before, and are looking forward to their help with this expansion.”

The south county location will seat 220 inside, with room for an additional 40 on the patio. There will be a full-service bar, as well as a second bar for shakes and floats.

Fitz's location on the Loop, which offers both full-service dining and a chance to watch soda being bottled, opened in 1993, restoring the Fitz's brand fifteen years after its original location in Richmond Heights closed. It still frequently draws lines that stretch out the door.

