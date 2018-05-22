Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, May 22, 2018

My Thai to Open in the Central West End Next Month

Posted By on Tue, May 22, 2018 at 12:45 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SOMYING FOX
  • COURTESY OF SOMYING FOX
Ten years ago, Somying Fox opened Basil Spice Thai Cuisine (3183 South Grand Boulevard, 314-776-1530) in Tower Grove South. But even as she found success, earning strong reviews and "Best Thai" honors from the RFT, she had her eye on the strip mall at the corner of Forest Park and Euclid avenues in the Central West End.

The high-traffic intersection couldn't be beat for its visibility, she thought. It was also one of the only strip malls in the bustling neighborhood to boast its own parking lot — perfect for both customers and delivery drivers.

And as Fox prepares to open a spinoff restaurant in the strip mall, My Thai (4495 Forest Park Avenue), she sees an additional benefit. "It's close to my house," she says, "so I can be there all the time!"

A Central West End resident, Fox understands the rhythms of the neighborhood: harried lunch crowds by day, with both neighborhood and destination diners at night. To best serve them, she plans to offer a fast-casual lunch experience, with full service at dinner. Photos show the extent of renovations, which have transformed the space from a Great Clips hair salon to an elegant restaurant capable of seating, and feeding, 49. She's also applied for a liquor license.

click to enlarge The restaurant will be an elegant dinner spot — and a quick one for lunch. - COURTESY OF SOMYING FOX
  • COURTESY OF SOMYING FOX
  • The restaurant will be an elegant dinner spot — and a quick one for lunch.

For food, Fox intends to focus on healthy offerings, with fresh ingredients and vegetable-based sides at lunch. But there are also more decadent options. In addition to the classic Thai dishes on offer at Basil Spice, Fox says she'll be serving Thai-style fried chicken atop rice, as well as an entree of "American fried rice," which Fox says is popular in Thailand. She also intends to serve Thai crab, a rarity in the St. Louis area.

"I like to make food that makes customers happy, and also is healthy," she says.

Fox says construction is largely finished; Fox says she is mostly waiting for inspections, and then hopes to open her doors in June.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Baked Bear to Open Just East of the Loop Read More

  2. Miles from Nowhere, Scratch Became 'America's Coolest Microbrewery' Read More

  3. You Can Join the Sausage Party at Das Bevo This Weekend Read More

  4. Nick Bognar Came Home to Shake Things Up at Nippon Tei Read More

  5. Parm Pasta & Sandwich Co. Is a Charming Addition to Cherokee Street Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation