My Thai to Open in the Central West End Next Month

Ten years ago, Somying Fox opened Basil Spice Thai Cuisine (3183 South Grand Boulevard, 314-776-1530)
in Tower Grove South. But even as she found success, earning strong reviews
and "Best Thai" honors
from the RFT
, she had her eye on the strip mall at the corner of Forest Park and Euclid avenues in the Central West End.
The high-traffic intersection couldn't be beat for its visibility, she thought. It was also one of the only strip malls in the bustling neighborhood to boast its own parking lot — perfect for both customers and delivery drivers.
And as Fox prepares to open a spinoff restaurant in the strip mall, My Thai (4495 Forest Park Avenue)
, she sees an additional benefit. "It's close to my house," she says, "so I can be there all the time!"
A Central West End resident, Fox understands the rhythms of the neighborhood: harried lunch crowds by day, with both neighborhood and destination diners at night. To best serve them, she plans to offer a fast-casual lunch experience, with full service at dinner. Photos show the extent of renovations, which have transformed the space from a Great Clips hair salon to an elegant restaurant capable of seating, and feeding, 49. She's also applied for a liquor license.
The restaurant will be an elegant dinner spot — and a quick one for lunch.
For food, Fox intends to focus on healthy offerings, with fresh ingredients and vegetable-based sides at lunch. But there are also more decadent options. In addition to the classic Thai dishes on offer at Basil Spice, Fox says she'll be serving Thai-style fried chicken atop rice, as well as an entree of "American fried rice," which Fox says is popular in Thailand. She also intends to serve Thai crab, a rarity in the St. Louis area.
"I like to make food that makes customers happy, and also is healthy," she says.
Fox says construction is largely finished; Fox says she is mostly waiting for inspections, and then hopes to open her doors in June.
