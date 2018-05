My Thai to Open in the Central West End Next Month

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SOMYING FOX

The restaurant will be an elegant dinner spot — and a quick one for lunch.

Ten years ago, Somying Fox openedin Tower Grove South. But even as she found success, earning strong reviews and "Best Thai" honors from the, she had her eye on the strip mall at the corner of Forest Park and Euclid avenues in the Central West End.The high-traffic intersection couldn't be beat for its visibility, she thought. It was also one of the only strip malls in the bustling neighborhood to boast its own parking lot — perfect for both customers and delivery drivers.And as Fox prepares to open a spinoff restaurant in the strip mall,, she sees an additional benefit. "It's close to my house," she says, "so I can be there all the time!"A Central West End resident, Fox understands the rhythms of the neighborhood: harried lunch crowds by day, with both neighborhood and destination diners at night. To best serve them, she plans to offer a fast-casual lunch experience, with full service at dinner. Photos show the extent of renovations, which have transformed the space from a Great Clips hair salon to an elegant restaurant capable of seating, and feeding, 49. She's also applied for a liquor license.For food, Fox intends to focus on healthy offerings, with fresh ingredients and vegetable-based sides at lunch. But there are also more decadent options. In addition to the classic Thai dishes on offer at Basil Spice, Fox says she'll be serving Thai-style fried chicken atop rice, as well as an entree of "American fried rice," which Fox says is popular in Thailand. She also intends to serve Thai crab, a rarity in the St. Louis area."I like to make food that makes customers happy, and also is healthy," she says.Fox says construction is largely finished; Fox says she is mostly waiting for inspections, and then hopes to open her doors in June.