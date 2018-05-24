The Passport Program Is Your Ticket to 2-for-1 Drinks

click to enlarge
photo by Brennah Rosenthal
Looking for an excuse to get your drink on this summer? The Passport Program wants to help you explore the world of booze.
In addition to its design and dimensions, the St. Louis Passport's summer edition bears several striking similarities to a standard government-issued passport. Both documents enable travel, exploration and adventure during the long summer months.
Additionally, each page in the St. Louis Passport displays a two-for-one craft beverage special at one of 40 restaurants, bars, or breweries in the area. Much like when using a real passport, travelers receive a stamp at each visit. In this case, instead of a customs officer, a bartender or server issues the stamp. Patrons can score the two-for-one deal once at each venue.
The Passport Program was founded in 2013 by Two Parts
, an organization that aims to build community via appreciation and celebration of local craft products.
This summer, the program will operate in eight cities, from Washington, D.C., to Colorado Springs. In each location, the Passport Program aims to help locals enjoy a free drink at their favorite establishments while also discovering new hotspots and neighborhoods. The program is also useful to visitors and tourists who may be overwhelmed by the wide array of options for getting a drink in a new city.
The 40 establishments on the summer edition of the St. Louis Passport are 21st Street Brewers Bar, Atomic Cowboy, Babe’s Tavern & Garden, Byrd & Barrel, Earthbound Beer, Farmhaus, Flamingo Bowl, Firecracker Pizza & Beer, Gaslight Lounge, Jack Patrick’s Bar and Grill, Joanie’s Pizzeria, Juniper, Maya Café, three locations of Mission Taco Joint, Narwhal's Crafted Urban Ice, Nick’s Pub, Nixta, Olio, Parigi, Peno, Pieces: The STL Board Game Bar & Restaurant, Planter’s House, Propaganda, Sasha’s on Shaw, Shisha Restaurant & Lounge, SoHa Bar and Grill, Sophie's Artist Lounge & Cocktail Club, Reeds American Table, Tamm Avenue Bar, The Benevolent King, The Dark Room, The Gramophone The Hideaway, The Palomino Lounge Missouri Bar & Grille, The Pat Connolly Tavern and Yaquis on Cherokee. The “Field Trip” venue, meaning it’s a bit of a further drive, is Mission Taco Joint - St. Charles.
The St. Louis Passport summer edition is available for $20
and is valid between May 25 and September 3. The first 1000 teachers in each city to apply for a passport can experience adventure outside the classroom this summer for free, thanks to the Summer Passport Scholarship
for educators.
