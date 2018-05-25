Stage Left Grille, Now Serving in Grand Center, Is Not Stage Left Diner. Got That?

click to enlarge SARAH FENSKE

Penne serves as the base for the restaurant's pasta offerings.

Two months ago, the Grand Center eatery previously known as Stage Left Diner quietly reopened its doors with new owners, a new chef, a new menu and a new name (albeit one confusingly close to the old one): Stage Left Grille (527 N. Grand Boulevard, 314-534-2720).

But yesterday, something happened that may be even bigger news. Stage Left Grille was finally awarded a liquor license. Next on the agenda: breakfast hours and increased evening hours, too.

SARAH FENSKE

Chef Vince Anderson.

SARAH FENSKE

Neutral paint and framed theatrical posters now adorn the walls.

SARAH FENSKE

A spinach and strawberry salad.

SARAH FENSKE

Try a milkshake or a float for a sweet diner-style treat.

SARAH FENSKE

That big sign out front did change — previously reading Stage Left Diner, it now says Stage Left Grille.