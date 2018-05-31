Share
Thursday, May 31, 2018

Ninth Street Deli at Howards to Open This Month in Soulard

Posted By on Thu, May 31, 2018 at 3:57 PM

The renovated space that previously held Howards in Soulard (and, years before that, the Hi-Way Bar) will see new life this month.

John Been Jr., the owner of 9th Street Deli, says he is in the process of moving his eatery into the building  — and opening a new concept, Ninth Street Deli at Howards (2732 South 13th Street). By day, Been says he will offer the creative sandwiches, salads and soups his deli is known for. By night, he'll be bringing back the live music that won many fans for Howards during its two-year run, as well as a full bar and burger bistro.

"We're going to implement a really nice eight-ounce burger and house-made fries, along with some soups and salads and sandwiches," he says of evening offerings. "Sandwiches that are out of the norm, that will make you come to us." He foresees being opening seven days a week, with hours until 4 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and then much later (11 p.m. or midnight) Thursday through Saturday.

"We've already got a bunch of people interested in doing live music," he promises.

Ninth Street Deli has been open at 900 Shenandoah Avenue for the past ten years, Been says, but he's been looking for a location with more space and an outdoor patio. For a time, he was contemplating a move to La Salle Park, but ran into resistance.

Howards' former location, which is in a part of Soulard close to the A-B brewery, already has the patio he was craving.

Been says he has purchased the building, but is adding  "Howards" to his business name in tribute to the former bar and owner Judith Howard, who personally renovated the old building. "My brand's really good, and her brand is really good," he says. "We're basically bringing two five-star businesses together to make a new entity."

Been is in the process of obtaining his liquor license. He says he hopes to open Ninth Street Deli at Howards by mid-June.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

Jump to comments
