Ninth Street Deli at Howards to Open This Month in Soulard

The renovated space that previously held Howards in Soulard (and, years before that, the Hi-Way Bar) will see new life this month.
John Been Jr., the owner of 9th Street Deli, says he is in the process of moving his eatery into the building — and opening a new concept, Ninth Street Deli at Howards (2732 South 13th Street). By day, Been says he will offer the creative sandwiches, salads and soups his deli is known for. By night, he'll be bringing back the live music that won many fans for Howards during its two-year run, as well as a full bar and burger bistro."We're going to implement a really nice eight-ounce burger and house-made fries, along with some soups and salads and sandwiches," he says of evening offerings. "Sandwiches that are out of the norm, that will make you come to us." He foresees being opening seven days a week, with hours until 4 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and then much later (11 p.m. or midnight) Thursday through Saturday.
