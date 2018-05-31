St. Louis Restaurant Openings & Closings: May 2018

-
MABEL SUEN
-
ZZA's "Postrio" is now available in its new location in the Central West End.
May was another busy month in the St. Louis restaurant scene. Tropical Liqueurs finally opened its long-awaited Grove location, complete with a sizable patio. Copia, Rise Coffee House, Earthbound Beer, Soulard Gyro and 'ZZA Pizza and Salad have all opened second outposts. A promising Mexican spot offering tequila and tacos opened in the Landing. And the St. Louis-cuisine-themed Alumni Saint Louis closed — although never fear, there's now a different St. Louis-cuisine-themed restaurant, the Lou Eats & Drinks, in Laclede's Landing.
There's more — much more! — on our list, so take a look. Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.
Closings
Alumni St. Louis
, 200 N. 13th Street, Downtown West
Fox & Hound Pub & Grill
, 17416 Chesterfield Airport, Chesterfield
Mak's Pub & Grub
, 6901 Gravois, Princeton Heights
Pig & Pickle
, 5513 Pershing Avenue, DeBaliviere Place
Wong's Wok
, 565 Melville Avenue, University City
Openings
311 Wine House and Beer Garden
, 311 Main Street, St. Peters
Carnivore
, 5257 Shaw Boulevard, the Hill
Copia
, 7822 Bonhomme, Clayton
Earthbound Satellite
, 1921 S. 9th Street, Soulard
First Watch
, 985 Northwest Plaza, St. Ann
Good Time Grill
, 5419 Chippewa, Northampton
Mas Tequila Cantina
, 708 N. 2nd Street, Laclede's Landing
Rise Coffee House
, 3750 Washington Avenue, Grand Center
Sports Zone
, 4600 Gravois Avenue, Bevo Mill
Soulard Gyro
, 1280 Highway K, O'Fallon
The Shack
, 12521 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur
Tropical Liqueurs
, 4104 Manchester Avenue, the Grove
Twisted Roots Brewing Co.
, 3690 Forest Park Avenue, Midtown
'ZZA Pizza and Salad
, 40 N. Euclid, Central West End
