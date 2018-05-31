St. Louis Restaurant Openings & Closings: May 2018

MABEL SUEN

ZZA's "Postrio" is now available in its new location in the Central West End.

May was another busy month in the St. Louis restaurant scene. Tropical Liqueurs finally opened its long-awaited Grove location, complete with a sizable patio. Copia, Rise Coffee House, Earthbound Beer, Soulard Gyro and 'ZZA Pizza and Salad have all opened second outposts. A promising Mexican spot offering tequila and tacos opened in the Landing. And the St. Louis-cuisine-themed Alumni Saint Louis closed — although never fear, there's now a different St. Louis-cuisine-themed restaurant, the Lou Eats & Drinks, in Laclede's Landing.

There's more — much more! — on our list, so take a look. Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.

