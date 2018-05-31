Share
Thursday, May 31, 2018

St. Louis Restaurant Openings & Closings: May 2018

Posted By on Thu, May 31, 2018 at 5:20 PM

ZZA's "Postrio" is now available in its new location in the Central West End. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • ZZA's "Postrio" is now available in its new location in the Central West End.

May was another busy month in the St. Louis restaurant scene. Tropical Liqueurs finally opened its long-awaited Grove location, complete with a sizable patio. Copia, Rise Coffee House, Earthbound Beer, Soulard Gyro and 'ZZA Pizza and Salad have all opened second outposts. A promising Mexican spot offering tequila and tacos opened in the Landing. And the St. Louis-cuisine-themed Alumni Saint Louis closed — although never fear, there's now a different St. Louis-cuisine-themed restaurant, the Lou Eats & Drinks, in Laclede's Landing.

There's more — much more! — on our list, so take a look. Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.

Closings
Alumni St. Louis, 200 N. 13th Street, Downtown West
Fox & Hound Pub & Grill, 17416 Chesterfield Airport, Chesterfield
Mak's Pub & Grub, 6901 Gravois, Princeton Heights
Pig & Pickle, 5513 Pershing Avenue, DeBaliviere Place
Wong's Wok, 565 Melville Avenue, University City

Openings
311 Wine House and Beer Garden, 311 Main Street, St. Peters
Carnivore, 5257 Shaw Boulevard, the Hill
Copia, 7822 Bonhomme, Clayton
Earthbound Satellite, 1921 S. 9th Street, Soulard
First Watch, 985 Northwest Plaza, St. Ann
Good Time Grill, 5419 Chippewa, Northampton
Mas Tequila Cantina, 708 N. 2nd Street, Laclede's Landing
Rise Coffee House, 3750 Washington Avenue, Grand Center
Sports Zone, 4600 Gravois Avenue, Bevo Mill
Soulard Gyro, 1280 Highway K, O'Fallon
The Shack, 12521 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur
Tropical Liqueurs, 4104 Manchester Avenue, the Grove
Twisted Roots Brewing Co., 3690 Forest Park Avenue, Midtown
'ZZA Pizza and Salad, 40 N. Euclid, Central West End

