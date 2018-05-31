The Wacked Out Weiner Is Coming to the Loop

click to enlarge
IAN SCOTT
The Wacked Out Wiener will fill the former home of Snarf's.
After years of waiting, there is finally a place to get your weiner whacked in the Loop.
The Wacked Out Weiner (360 N. Skinker Boulevard, University City), which sports a motto featuring a friendly cartoon hot dog, will take over the storefront previously home to Snarf's.
The restaurant began in Foley, Alabama, and now has three locations, including the up-and-coming local opening.
Tina Baecht, who will be the owner of the company's first St. Louis location, has always had a soft spot for the delicacy of dogs. “Hot dogs remind me of my childhood; what childhood didn’t involve hot dogs?" she asks. The spot will serve Nathan’s Hot Dogs, as well as Serendipity Ice Cream treats.
The menu for the original location
shows a variety of combos for hot dogs and sausages, all for $10 or less, with up to 29 "Wacked Out Toppings" — which include everything from Southern favorite chow-chow to mac and cheese to sour cream. You can also get loaded nachos or a Frito pie consisting of Fritos, chili, shredded cheese, chopped onions and sour cream, served in a Frito bag, naturally. Those who aren't a fan of meat but love drinking are in luck as well; the spot serves Budweiser products.
“I love St. Louis, and the Loop is one of my favorite places. There is so much diversity here," Baecht says.
The Wacked Out Weiner has a tentative opening date of June 8.
Snarf's, which opened in 2010, closed its location on Delmar in March of this year
. A previous hot dog restaurant in the Loop, an outpost of Steve's Hot Dogs, closed last year after opening inside at the Pageant in 2016.