The Wacked Out Weiner Is Coming to the Loop

The Wacked Out Wiener will fill the former home of Snarf's.

After years of waiting, there is finally a place to get your weiner whacked in the Loop.

The Wacked Out Weiner (360 N. Skinker Boulevard, University City), which sports a motto featuring a friendly cartoon hot dog, will take over the storefront previously home to Snarf's.

The restaurant began in Foley, Alabama, and now has three locations, including the up-and-coming local opening.Tina Baecht, who will be the owner of the company's first St. Louis location, has always had a soft spot for the delicacy of dogs. “Hot dogs remind me of my childhood; what childhood didn’t involve hot dogs?" she asks. The spot will serve Nathan’s Hot Dogs, as well as Serendipity Ice Cream treats.The menu for the original location shows a variety of combos for hot dogs and sausages, all for $10 or less, with up to 29 "Wacked Out Toppings" — which include everything from Southern favorite chow-chow to mac and cheese to sour cream. You can also get loaded nachos or a Frito pie consisting of Fritos, chili, shredded cheese, chopped onions and sour cream, served in a Frito bag, naturally. Those who aren't a fan of meat but love drinking are in luck as well; the spot serves Budweiser products.“I love St. Louis, and the Loop is one of my favorite places. There is so much diversity here," Baecht says.The Wacked Out Weiner has a tentative opening date of June 8.Snarf's, which opened in 2010, closed its location on Delmar in March of this year . A previous hot dog restaurant in the Loop, an outpost of Steve's Hot Dogs, closed last year after opening inside at the Pageant in 2016.