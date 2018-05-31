Twisted Roots, Open in Midtown, Wants to Be Your Neighborhood Bar

click to enlarge SARAH FENSKE

Twisted Roots: Think of it as a bar that makes its own beer.

First things first: Do not approach Twisted Roots Brewing Co. (3690 Forest Park Avenue, 314-449-6363) expecting craft beer snobbery. There is no talk of Belgium or Munich here. The brewers have no distribution dreams. And if you want an American-style lager — something that may remind you of, say, Budweiser — they've got one of their own on tap.

They're proudly offering something for everyone, not unveiling their vision of what great beer should be.

SARAH FENSKE

"Twisted rolls" offer a Reuben-style twist on the egg roll, along with a Russian dip with a hint of spice.

SARAH FENSKE

Co-owners Kris Wangelin, left, and Adam Patterson.

SARAH FENSKE

Three of Twisted Roots' current roster of offerings: The Canookie, a lite American lager; the Irish Flu, an Irish extra stout; and Kali, a mango-saturated pale ale.

SARAH FENSKE

Twisted Roots' burger comes topped with pickle, onion and your choice of cheese and sauce.

SARAH FENSKE

There's metered parking out front — but also a lot just behind the building.