The Vodka Event Will Featured Unlimited Cocktails, a Candy Bar and More

If you're into vodka, you'll want to be at the McPherson (4715 McPherson, 314-713-9922)
on June 28.
That Thursday night, the RFT
will be hosting its vodka event, which will feature unlimited vodka cocktails, passed hors d'oeuvres and an infused "candy bar" stocked with treats to whet your whistle. Among the offerings? Mules, mojitos and martinis, made with top brands such as Tito's Handmade Vodka, Deep Eddy, Snow Leopard Vodka, Stumpy's Spirits and Black Fig Vodka.
Tickets are $40/person and $50 for VIP, which includes early entry, valet parking and a gift bag.
See the RFT's event site
to purchase your tickets and learn more about our sponsors.