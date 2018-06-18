Mike Arnold, aka Gus Gus Fun Bus, in Critical Condition After Incident Downtown

COURTESY OF INSTAGRAM/GUS GUS FUN BUS

Mike Arnold, owner of Gus Gus the Fun Bus.

@GusGusFunBus Hang in there Mike, StL needs you. Much love to you and your family, thanks for sharing your love for StL daily. — Baileys' Restaurants (@BaileysInStL) June 18, 2018

Get well soon Mike! Praying for a full and quick recovery. — David Choi (@davidchoiSTL) June 18, 2018

Best wishes to Mike Arnold and family of @GusGusFunBus , we hope he has a full and fast recovery.... still piecing together what happened after being out of town....Mike is the best and a great supporter of all things STL and MO! — Charleville Brewing (@CharlevilleBeer) June 18, 2018

All our hopes and prayers are going to this guy right now, Mike of @gusgusfunbus fame. He was severely injured this weekend and is in the ICU. He is one of the most genuine, kind people we know and is a beloved part of the St. Louis food scene.



Get be… https://t.co/z01aEJ3Wkt pic.twitter.com/r4WbBtq6CP — We Eat Stuff (@WeEatStuff_STL) June 18, 2018

Prayers going out to Mike @GusGusFunBus. He was a big part of one of my most fun nights...#BadMomsNightOut w/a bus load of crazy mom friends. He’s a tireless cheerleader for our area’s eateries, bars, wineries etc. We need him healthy! pic.twitter.com/5arMTMnTv0 — Debbie Monterrey (@DebbieMonterrey) June 17, 2018

Everyone knows Mike would help anyone in an instant. ⁦@GusGusFunBus⁩ is a ray of sunshine and one of the biggest supports of local businesses. He’s a father and grandfather. His friend ⁦@TroikaB⁩ has set up a GoFundMe. @kmov https://t.co/dwNMr5r2Ms — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) June 18, 2018

I used to use @GusGusFunBus as an example of amazing nontraditional social strategy in my @UMSLDigital class - someone who took the time to do the work to develop real friendships - so evident today as I see ppl react to the news. Mike, you are loved. https://t.co/nSVBeLrnyx — Danni Eickenhorst (@STLDanni) June 18, 2018

One of the boys just started working at @ImosOFallon. This could be dangerous 😄 — Gus Gus Fun Bus (@GusGusFunBus) June 15, 2018