Pinky's Ice Cream & Snow Cone Parlor Is Now Open in the Central West End

click to enlarge SARAH FENSKE

click to enlarge ELIZABETH DONIELLE

Pinky.

click to enlarge SARAH FENSKE

Toppings sit on see-through canisters on the counter.

click to enlarge SARAH FENSKE

There's plenty of counter seating — and cheerful paper lanterns above.

click to enlarge SARAH FENSKE

Armstead scoops up a dish of ice cream.

click to enlarge

, which opened two weeks ago in the Central West End, has a fun, girly look to it. There's a lot of hot pink — and a subtle yet distinct touch of glitter.And that makes sense when you learn that its namesake is an eight-year-old girl. When co-owner Randy Terrell's daughter Sophia was a baby, she had a pink mark on her nose that lingered for a few years after birth. He took to calling her "Pinky" — and later bestowed the name on the ice cream parlor he opened with his business partner Ebony Armstead.True to its name, Pinky's offers ice cream (from Webster Groves-based Serendipity) and sno cones (made in-house, of course). You can also get a cookie or a cupcake, although the best way to sweeten up the experience may well be among the roster of toppings you can choose from among. In addition to the usual sprinkles, candy and Oreos, they include a variety of breakfast cereals — Golden Grahams and Fruity Pebbles among them."I used to love putting Coco Puffs on my ice cream when I was a kid," Armstead says. Now she can do it and call it product development.This the first food-oriented business for Terrell and Armstead. He works in construction; she's a paralegal. But when the large storefront on Boyle became available (A Taste of Luxurie, the clothing boutique that used to be there, moved to DeBaliviere Place), they were convinced it would make the perfect ice cream parlor."We decided it was a good place to put one," Terrell says. "It seemed like something people would want as a treat, and want year-round." Eventually, they hope to add coffee, donuts and other treats, too.Currently, Pinky's is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. They plan to soon start offering birthday party packages, with options for as many as twenty kids, as well as, they hope, adding sidewalk seating.Scroll down for a few more photos of Pinky's Ice Cream and Snow Cones.