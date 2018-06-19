Share
Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Video of Squirrel Eating Imo’s Pizza in Forest Park Is Peak St. Louis

Posted By on Tue, Jun 19, 2018 at 2:10 PM

click to enlarge Whatever, Pizza Rat. Let's see you do this. - PHOTO BY EVAN & LAURA FLUTY
  • photo by Evan & Laura Fluty
  • Whatever, Pizza Rat. Let's see you do this.

He has a fat ass, he looks shady and he’s shoveling Imo’s pizza into his face. Yep, this squirrel is a St. Louis resident, all right.

Check out the above photo, plus the video sent to us by Evan & Laura Fluty of St. Peters. They say they captured the scene at Forest Park after they saw the gluttonous squirrel grab a piece of Imo’s out of a trash can.

That story seems suspicious, though, because who would put a square beyond compare in the garbage? Aside from Jimmy Kimmel, of course.

Is it possible that this could be the infamous Rally Squirrel of St. Louis lore? The Rally Squirrel was supposedly captured at Busch Stadium a week after he ran into our hearts. He was then turned over to the Wildlife Rescue Center and subsequently released in Castlewood Park. It would be a long walk for him to get from there all the way to Forest Park, but both man and beast will do unspeakable things for one of those delicious provel quadrilaterals.

In any case, now he is here. Rejoice, fellow St. Louisans, we have found our new shifty-eyed king. He's already being called the Squirrel Beyond Compare.


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


