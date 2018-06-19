Video of Squirrel Eating Imo’s Pizza in Forest Park Is Peak St. Louis
Jaime Lees
on Tue, Jun 19, 2018 at 2:10 PM
photo by Evan & Laura Fluty
Whatever, Pizza Rat. Let's see you do this.
He has a fat ass, he looks shady and he’s shoveling Imo’s pizza into his face. Yep, this squirrel is a St. Louis resident, all right.
Check out the above photo, plus the video sent to us by Evan & Laura Fluty of St. Peters. They say they captured the scene at Forest Park after they saw the gluttonous squirrel grab a piece of Imo’s out of a trash can.
Is it possible that this could be the infamous Rally Squirrel of St. Louis lore? The Rally Squirrel was supposedly captured at Busch Stadium a week after he ran into our hearts. He was then turned over to the Wildlife Rescue Center and subsequently released in Castlewood Park. It would be a long walk for him to get from there all the way to Forest Park, but both man and beast will do unspeakable things for one of those delicious provel quadrilaterals.
In any case, now he is here. Rejoice, fellow St. Louisans, we have found our new shifty-eyed king. He's already being called the Squirrel Beyond Compare.
