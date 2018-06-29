Carnivore, the Hill's First Steakhouse, Is Now Open

click to enlarge GLENN REIGELMAN

Their most popular flatbread is the modiga, which can come with steak or chicken. It is $14.

Joe Smugala and business partner Michael Lutker wanted to give their neighborhood, the Hill, something new — a steakhouse. In a place dominated by classic Italian eateries, it might sound like a crazy idea.

But Smugala has experience coloring outside the lines. A few years ago, he opened the neighborhood's only barbecue joint, J. Smugs GastroPit. He was ready to take a gamble again, and this weekend, Carnivore (5257 Shaw Ave., 314-449-6328) officially opens its doors.

click to enlarge GLENN REIGELMAN

Steaks can be topped with house butters including garlic and herb, bleu cheese and garlic Parmesan.

click to enlarge LEXIE MILLER

A mural shows off some of the Hill's highlights.

click to enlarge GLENN REIGELMAN

Carnivore has a full bar menu with several signature cocktails. Their most popular ones at the moment are the strawberry cucumber cooler and the blackberry mojito. These are $9 each.

click to enlarge LEXIE MILLER

Carnivore is proud of their steakhouse not having steakhouse prices.

click to enlarge LEXIE MILLER

You can catch a game at the bar, or just have a drink.

click to enlarge LEXIE MILLER

Carnivore has outdoor seating as well along Shaw Ave.