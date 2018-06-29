Share
Friday, June 29, 2018

St. Louis Restaurants Openings & Closings: June 2018

Posted By on Fri, Jun 29, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge The Corner offers burgers, both beef and veggie (pictured). - PAIGE BRUBECK
  • PAIGE BRUBECK
  • The Corner offers burgers, both beef and veggie (pictured).

It was a very busy — and, best we can tell, positive month for the St. Louis restaurant scene. There were very few closures and quite a few openings — among them the Hill's first steakhouse, a Syrian-inspired spot in the Central West End, and a Vietnamese restaurant in Florissant that also serves American bar classics. Ninth Street Deli up and moved to a new spot, with greatly expanded offerings, and Maypop brought coffee (and food) to the garden in Webster Groves.

As for the always changing Loop, it saw a veritable flurry of openings, with a new fast-casual pizza spot, a hot dog franchise and a new Indian restaurant with a well-priced lunch buffet all opening their doors.

Did we miss anything? As always, please let us know in the comments. And here's to an equally fruitful July.

See also: Taste of India Offers a $9.99 Buffet — and More — in the Loop
Closings
Sushi Bistro, 343 S. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood
The Block, 33 N. Sarah Street, Central West End

See also: Levant Brings Middle Eastern Comfort Food to the CWE

See also: The Corner Is Now Open in Midtown

Openings
Carnivore, 5257 Shaw Avenue, the Hill
Blue Box Pizza, 6394 Delmar Boulevard, the Loop
Good Buddy's Tasty Soups & Sandwiches, 1115 W. Pine Street
Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs, 5837 Lindbergh Boulevard, South County
Levant, 386 N. Euclid Avenue, Central West End
Maypop Coffee & Garden Shop, 803 Marshall Avenue, Webster Groves
My Thai, 4495 Forest Park Avenue, Central West End
Ninth Street Deli at Howards, 2732 S. 13th Street, Soulard
Pinky's Ice Cream, 362 N. Boyle, Central West End
The Red Sun, 323 N. Main Street, St. Charles
Taste of India, 608 Eastgate Avenue, Delmar Loop
The Corner, 2605 Washington Boulevard, Midtown
The Spot House, 6 Mullanphy Court, Florissant
Wacked Out Weiner, 6301 Delmar Boulevard, Delmar Loop

See also: Wacked Out Weiner Is Coming to the Loop

See also: Ninth Street Deli at Howards to Open This Month in Soulard

See also: My Thai to Bring Basil Spice's Charm to the Central West End

