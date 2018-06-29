St. Louis Restaurants Openings & Closings: June 2018

click to enlarge PAIGE BRUBECK

The Corner offers burgers, both beef and veggie (pictured).

It was a very busy — and, best we can tell, positive month for the St. Louis restaurant scene. There were very few closures and quite a few openings — among them the Hill's first steakhouse, a Syrian-inspired spot in the Central West End, and a Vietnamese restaurant in Florissant that also serves American bar classics. Ninth Street Deli up and moved to a new spot, with greatly expanded offerings, and Maypop brought coffee (and food) to the garden in Webster Groves.

As for the always changing Loop, it saw a veritable flurry of openings, with a new fast-casual pizza spot, a hot dog franchise and a new Indian restaurant with a well-priced lunch buffet all opening their doors.

Closings

Openings

Did we miss anything? As always, please let us know in the comments. And here's to an equally fruitful July.