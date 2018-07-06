Good Morning America Eats Up Clementine's Sweet & Smokey BBQ Ice Cream

click to enlarge ED ALLER

Clementine's is currently offering "Sweet & Smokey BBQ" at both its locations.

The ice cream at Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery (two locations, including 1637 S. 18th Street, 314-858-6100) has hit the big time.

Owner Tamara Keefe's "Sweet and Smokey BBQ," a collaboration with Capitalist Pig on offer this summer, was featured yesterday on a segment of ABC's Good Morning America devoted to "America's wackiest ice cream."