Good Morning America Eats Up Clementine's Sweet & Smokey BBQ Ice Cream

Clementine's is currently offering "Sweet & Smokey BBQ" at both its locations.
The ice cream at Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery (two locations, including 1637 S. 18th Street, 314-858-6100) has hit the big time.
Owner Tamara Keefe's "Sweet and Smokey BBQ," a collaboration with Capitalist Pig on offer this summer, was featured yesterday on a segment of ABC's Good Morning America devoted to "America's wackiest ice cream."
Co-host Michael Strahan was tasked with taste-testing three, well, wacky flavors proffered by Bon Appetit
's food director Carla Lalli Music — all while wearing a blindfold. "I guess vanilla/chocolate is not enough anymore," he quipped.
Clementine's offering came first, and drew immediate recognition from Strahan. "That's barbecue!" he enthused.
"Very good," Music says. "That's exactly right. This is from Clementine's; this is a flavor made from barbecue sauce, but there's actually meat in it."
Indeed, "Sweet & Smokey" features actual chunks of Capitalist Pig's smoked brisket, carmelized for the occasion. The Soulard shop's barbecue sauce is then used in the base of the ice cream.
Keefe says the collaboration has been a hit. "Everybody wants to try it, because it's like, 'What?' But once they do, some people really like it!"
As for co-host Strahan, he was on the fence. "This is something that's delicious, but I don't actually want to try again," he told Music.
"Fair enough," Music replied. His loss, right?
For Keefe, yesterday was a whirlwind. She was summoned to Southampton the night before, as the business next to the building where her third location is under construction, Macklind Avenue Deli, was ravaged by fire
. She watched helplessly until nearly dawn as 60 firefighters worked to battle the blaze.
Fortunately for Keefe, however, the impact on her building appears minimal, with only minor water damage discovered to date. "There's no smoke damage inside, which is a miracle," she says. "We had no drywall or insulation, just lumber, and that's all fine. So we're just waiting for it to dry out." Construction crews could be back on site at Clementine's as early as this morning, she says.
Once that roller-coaster of an early morning was over, Keefe headed back home, where she'd gotten a heads up that her ice cream would be on that morning's Good Morning America
. But even that exciting news wasn't enough to trump a long, sleepless night. Once she was finally home and able to breathe again, exhaustion set in. Rather than stay up to watch her shop's moment in the national media, she admits, "I passed out asleep!"
But all's well that ends well: Keefe says she later got to watch the segment on video.
