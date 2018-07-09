God Answers Prayers: Lion's Choice Is Testing Breakfast, Starting Tomorrow

click to enlarge
Did someone say "Steak and Egg Flatbread"?
If you like your breakfast both fast and home-grown, have we got some news for you: Lion's Choice is testing early-morning offerings beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, July 10.
There's just one catch: Breakfast is only on the menu at the chain's new O'Fallon, Illinois, location — at least, for now.
That location, at 450 Regency Park Drive, also opens for the first time tomorrow at 6 a.m. It's the 27th location for the St. Louis-based company, whose new CEO made his name at Panera and hopes to bring new growth to a hometown favorite
Depending on how the great O'Fallon experiment goes, Lion's Choice will be making a decision as to whether to add it to its other locations later this year. Its release notes that the breakfast offerings were designed to work with the company's existing kitchen formats ... meaning this isn't just possible. It's actually logistically doable.
"For a long time, our customers have been asking for breakfast, and I’m confident they are going to enjoy what we’ve created," said CEO Mike Kupstas in a prepared statement. “Whether you’re in the mood for our legendary roast beef or you’re looking for a nonmeat option, we’ll have something for everyone. Mornings are better when you have Lion’s Choice for breakfast.”
Along with Kaldi's coffee and Firepot Nomadic teas, Lion's Choice plans to offer a host of flatbread sandwiches, as well as a sausage-and-egg muffin. The steak-and-egg flatbread, perhaps the biggest draw for Lion's Choice loyalists, will come topped with the company's signature slow-roasted beef, along with Swiss cheese, egg, chives and, of course, that special horseradish hollandaise sauce.
Sandwiches range from $3.29 (for the steak) to $2.69 for the egg-white/spinach/hummus "Florentine." Other options include a side of hash browns, steel-cut oatmeal, a variety of muffins or a "Cinnamon Pull-Apart."
Breakfast will be on offer in O'Fallon from 6 to 10 a.m. daily. It's the company's first Metro East location.
