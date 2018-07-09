The Red Sun Brings Sushi to Main Street St. Charles

click to enlarge LEXIE MILLER

The signature Red Sun roll is cream cheese, shrimp tempura and crab topped with spicy mayo, spicy tuna and eel sauce for $10.

click to enlarge LEXIE MILLER

The Red Sun is on North Main St. close to the bars in the area, so it can be the perfect spot to eat before a night out.

click to enlarge LEXIE MILLER

The Red Sun has a full bar with many wines, a house sake and mixed drinks.

click to enlarge LEXIE MILLER

The Red Sun has several entrees other than sushi including ramen bowls and teriyaki meats.

click to enlarge LEXIE MILLER

The dining room is modern, but with a rustic touch from the exposed brick walls.

click to enlarge LEXIE MILLER

Happy hour has daily specials that range from free beer on Tuesdays to $3 margaritas on Thursdays.

click to enlarge LEXIE MILLER

Green glass provides a pop of color.

click to enlarge LEXIE MILLER

Happy hour has daily specials that range from free beer on Tuesdays to $3 margaritas on Thursdays.

Kirill Artamonenkov moved to the U.S. one year ago from Russia. After moving, he decided to continue his career as a chef and restaurateur, opening the first sushi restaurant on St. Charles' Main Street —).Artamonenkov has been in the restaurant business since 1992 and says he owned fourteen restaurants of all different cuisines in Moscow. He moved to the St. Charles area to be closer to his daughter, who attended Lindenwood University and now helps her father with the Red Sun.He and his staff want to give their customers the best sushi and Asian dishes, so they buy all the best cuts of fish and fresh ingredients, he says. They believe this will set them apart from the area's chain sushi restaurants."We work toward what our clients want," he says.Artamonenkov does much of the cooking himself. While the eatery has sous chefs who work the dinner hours and weekends, the owner can be found rolling the sushi at the bar many days during lunch.The Red Sun opened in May and so far, its most popular rolls have been the "Red Sun Roll," the "Canada Roll" and the "Tiger Roll." (Artamonenkov says they are also his personal favorites.) The signature "Red Sun Roll" incorporates cream cheese, shrimp tempura and crab, which are topped with spicy tuna, along with spicy mayo and sushi sauce. The "Canada Roll" is a lighter option with salmon, cucumber and cream cheese topped with eel, sushi and teriyaki sauce. And the "Tiger Roll" is a classic California roll covered with shrimp, avocado, sushi sauce and spicy mayo.Artamonenkov's daughter, Anastasia Talalaeva, prefers the "Hello Kitty" — a crunchier roll with crab mix, asparagus and shrimp tempura with spicy mayo, masago and green onions on top.There are also several vegetarian rolls on the menu along with veggie ramen and several meatless appetizers.Currently the Red Sun offers a lunch special Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For $13, customers can get an appetizer, entree and soft drink or tea from a special menu. Appetizers on the lunch special menu include miso soup, edamame, gyoza, house salad or a classic sushi roll. Entree options include two types of ramen, three meat dishes or a signature sushi roll.The Red Sun offers happy hour Monday through Friday with different specials every night. Wednesdays have been the most popular with buy-one, get-one-free glasses of wine and $2 nigiri from 4 to 6 p.m., Talalaeva says.On Fridays, sake is buy-one, get-one-free, and sake bombs are just $5 from 5 to 8 p.m.The Red Sun is a casual spot for a quick lunch or a happy hour with friends. And on the weekends, it can be a fun hangout to have drinks and enjoy delicious Asian food before a night out on Main Street.The Red Suns hours are Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Scroll for more photos.