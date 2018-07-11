A St. Louis Grocery Store Is Selling Gluten-Free Bottled Water

click to enlarge
Dierberg's grocery stores can be a shopper's paradise. They have higher quality items than Schnucks. They often have better deals than Aldi. (Avocados are, like, always
10 for $10 at Dierberg's.) And to top it all off: they're not Shop 'n Save, so they have that going for them, too.
You know what else they have? All-natural gluten-free
bottled water. Celiacs rejoice!
Yep. It's come to that. Maybe it was just a hastily-printed sign, but our bet is that this notice we photographed at the MacKenzie Pointe Dierberg's Market (7233 Watson Road, 314-752-7711)
was designed intentionally to highlight this feature.
With real (and imagined) gluten intolerances at an all-time peak, grocery stores have to cash in on uninformed shoppers. People have been taught that gluten = bad
, so why would they want it in their water?
But the real question is this: why did Dierberg's stop at the "gluten-free" label? One could assume that the water was also "vegan" and "low carb" and "organic" and "natural" and "hormone-free" and "non-GMO," right? Dierbergs, you are missing out on some hot sales opportunities.
This fuckery isn't just happening in America. The BBC reports that
companies use the "knowledge gap" about food labels to prey on "consumer concerns about a certain ingredient or process in order to collect a premium or increase market share."
Do you know what "knowledge gap" means? It means that most people are big stupid-heads. Sorry, but it's true.
Beyond that, isn't buying bottled water considered passé these days, anyway? I mean, you can't get a straw in this town to save your life, so it would take some serious cajones to just walk around flaunting a giant single-use plastic like that.
Or maybe you just don't care about a better world? If you do, don't fall for ridiculous gimmicks like this. And register to vote, whydontcha? Today is the last day you can register
if you want to vote in the Missouri primary in August.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
