Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Your 7-Eleven Slurpee Is Free Today, Hooray!

Posted By on Wed, Jul 11, 2018 at 6:12 AM

click to enlarge FLICKR/GEXYDAF
Today is 7/11. You should know what to do. But if for some reason you don't, here are a few easy steps:

1) Report to your local 7-Eleven between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. (Here's a handy list of St. Louis-area locations.)

2) Pour a small Slurpee in your flavor of choice — options include pina colada, wild cherry and, yes, Cap'n Crunch Crunch Berries.

3) Thank your lucky stars you're living in the land of the free and the home of the Slurpee (even if the Japanese now own its parent company).

4) Leave without paying for your Slurpee.

That's seriously it.

Worth noting: Though 7-Eleven celebrates every July 11, today isn't its birthday — its catchy name comes from a rebrand of the Tote'm Stores in 1946 to reflect the hours the stores were open, which at the time were considered astonishing: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

7-Eleven, by the way, estimates that it will give away nine million Slurpees today.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

