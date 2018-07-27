Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 27, 2018

Yapi Mediterranean Subs and Sandwiches Is Ready to Open Its New Home

Posted By on Fri, Jul 27, 2018 at 11:52 AM

click to enlarge Armin and Lisa Grozdanic, with four-year-old Kayden and twelve-year-old Allen, are ready to open. - SARAH FENSKE
  • SARAH FENSKE
  • Armin and Lisa Grozdanic, with four-year-old Kayden and twelve-year-old Allen, are ready to open.

Lisa and Armin Grozdanic, the owners of Yapi Mediterranean Subs and Sandwiches, only closed their two-year-old cafe on Kingshighway a month ago, but to hear their loyal patrons tell it, it's felt like a veritable eon.

They've called. They've messaged. They've tracked down the Grozdanics at their soon-to-open new location, which is just about a mile southwest of the original, on Hampton near Loughborough.

"Every day we've worked on this place, people have knocked on the door," says Lisa of the new location. "'I've been watching you guys every day; when are you going to be open?' Those are the new customers. And with our existing customers, they're really missing us." The last month Yapi was open was Ramadan, during which many regulars fasted during the day — something that's made the forced separation even harder. "Now they're going on two months without us," Lisa laughs.

Fortunately for Yapi's many fans, however, that long wait appears to finally be over. On Wednesday, the Grozdanics got the sign-off from the city to open the new Yapi Mediterranean Subs and Sandwiches (6413 Hampton Avenue). With a health inspection this morning going equally well, the Grozdanics say they're committed to a Saturday opening.

The move wasn't really their idea, but all fell into place so quickly it felt like destiny. Earlier this year, they learned their landlord had put their building on Kingshighway up for sale. They decided their best move was to find a new place ("We don't like surprises," Lisa says). The former home of Cafe Korzo quickly beckoned. "The for-sale sign went up on Friday, and on Saturday after I got off work, my husband said, 'They put Corzo's up for rent,'" Lisa recalls. The rest is history.

click to enlarge Mainly a take-out operation, the cafe still offers plenty of comfortable seating for dine-in guests. - SARAH FENSKE
  • SARAH FENSKE
  • Mainly a take-out operation, the cafe still offers plenty of comfortable seating for dine-in guests.

In the month that the Grozdanics have had possession, they've worked to put their stamp on the low-key cafe — new lighting, new carpeting and a thorough cleaning. "It needed a whole lot of TLC," Lisa says. That's even though Armin suffered a freak accident in June, being struck by a pedestrian who ran out into traffic while he was on his motorcycle. ("He ran into me like a deer!" Armin marvels.) The accident cleaned out their savings and complicated what should have been a pleasant month of transition.

But they're feeling good about the opening now, and they promise that what people loved about the original Yapi will stay the same. The same galley of flags that mark various places of significance to them, from Bosnia to the Philippines, takes a proud spot on the new walls. Their prices remain as reasonable as ever. And they're offering the same menu, which includes both Bosnian and American classics and 100 percent halal meat.

The chance to eat American-style dishes like hamburgers prepared with halal standards has been a major draw, the Grozdanics say. "Most halal restaurants only serve authentic things," Lisa explains. "You can't go to a Palestinian restaurant and get an American cheeseburger. They'll look at you like you have twelve eyes." At Yapi, which comfortably reflects both Lisa's American upbringing and Armin's Bosnian heritage, you can have it both ways.

And you can also get Bosnian food that's as authentic as it comes. On Sundays only, Armin's mother Sabiha Grozdanic, who was well-known in their Bosnian town as a great cook, takes over the kitchen, offering her signature pita. "When people know she's cooking, everyone comes in and buys it," Armin says. And naturally, that's become part of their customers' lament: "When is the restaurant opening? I need your pita!"

They're ready. And not a moment too soon. After one month of just working her day job and assisting with cafe renovations, with no customers to serve, "I'm getting stir-crazy," Lisa laughs.
click to enlarge SARAH FENSKE
  • SARAH FENSKE


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. HopCat Is Finally Opening in the Delmar Loop Tomorrow Read More

  2. DD Mau Offers Terrific Vietnamese Food with Counter-Service Speed Read More

  3. Applebee's in South City Has Closed, and It's the End of an Era Read More

  4. The Best Barbecue in Both IL and MO Is in Metro St. Louis, Food & Wine Says Read More

  5. Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse Serves Up Premium Steaks — and Vegetables, Too Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation