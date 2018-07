Dixon's Smoke Company Has Closed in Midtown

SARAH FENSKE

Co-owners Aaron MacFarlane (center) and Joe Dixon (left) with Edward MacFarlane.

In the same month it won a coveted shout-out from Food & Wine closed its doors.The barbecue joint's telephone number has been disconnected. No one responded to a message via its Facebook page seeking information. And a large "for lease" sign appears on its door.When Dixon's opened in November 2015, it was a dream come true for friends Aaron MacFarlane and Joe Dixon, who chucked their jobs pouring concrete to open a barbecue shack . Last year, they proudly unveiled their all-wood smoker , the only one in St. Louis.But in St. Louis' increasingly crowded barbecue scene, it's not always enough to be innovative and not even enough to be good.'s praise for the Midtown eatery's burnt ends and rib tips also mentioned what every local restaurant proprietor knows to be true: a barbecue scene that ten years ago had only a few options today is full of great ones.