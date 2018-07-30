Dixon's Smoke Company Has Closed in Midtown

-
SARAH FENSKE
Co-owners Aaron MacFarlane (center) and Joe Dixon (left) with Edward MacFarlane.
In the same month it won a coveted shout-out from Food & Wine
, Dixon's Smoke Company (3674 Forest Park Avenue)
closed its doors.
The barbecue joint's telephone number has been disconnected. No one responded to a message via its Facebook page seeking information. And a large "for lease" sign appears on its door.
When Dixon's opened in November 2015, it was a dream come true for friends Aaron MacFarlane and Joe Dixon, who chucked their jobs pouring concrete to open a barbecue shack
. Last year, they proudly unveiled their all-wood smoker
, the only one in St. Louis.
But in St. Louis' increasingly crowded barbecue scene, it's not always enough to be innovative and not even enough to be good. Food & Wine
's praise for the Midtown eatery's burnt ends and rib tips also mentioned what every local restaurant proprietor knows to be true: a barbecue scene that ten years ago had only a few options today is full of great ones.
