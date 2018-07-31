St. Louis Restaurant Openings & Closings: July 2018

-
SARAH FENSKE
-
Flament Co.'s jerk sandwich — a positive development downtown, for sure.
It's been a busy month for the St. Louis bar and restaurant scene — with some high-profile closures and some exciting new openings too. Two beloved restaurants (Billie's Fine Foods
and Macklind Avenue Deli
) closed after being gutted by fire, even as Webster Groves got a beautiful new nightlife spot
, Downtown West got a steakhouse
and Clayton got the second location of Peel Wood Fired Pizza — lucky, lucky Clayton.
But a disproportionate amount of the action seemed to be downtown this month. In addition to Porano, Howl at the Moon suddenly shut its doors
, smack in the middle of baseball season, while Gerard Craft stopped tinkering with his two-year-old Porano Pasta and decided to close it altogether, blaming a paucity of convention business
.
Others are still feeling bullish on downtown. Flament Co.'s the Place American Eatery brings New York-style slices to the UPS building
, while Breakfast Lunch and Tacos offers just as its name promises on 6th Street. Out with the old, in with the new.
Closings
Applebee's
, 4680 Chippewa Road, Southampton
Bently's Pub and Grub
, 7529 Michigan, Carondelet
Billie's Fine Foods
, 1802 S. Broadway, Kosciusko
Dixon's Smoke Company
, 3674 Forest Park Avenue, Midtown
Howl at the Moon
, 601 Clark Avenue, Downtown
Las Palmas
, 1901 Washington Avenue, Downtown West
Macklind Avenue Deli
, 4721 Macklind, Southampton
The Greek Kitchen
, 15939 Manchester Road, Ellisville
Porano Pasta
, 634 Washington Avenue, Downtown
Openings
50/Fifty Kitchen
, 3723 S. Kingshighway, Northampton
Blueprint Coffee
, 4206 Watson Road, Lindenwood Park
Breakfast, Lunch and Tacos
, 626 N. 6th Street, Downtown
Flament Co.'s the American Place
, 418 S. Tucker Boulevard, Downtown
Four Strings
, 1730 S. 8th Street, Soulard
Frisco Barroom
, 8110 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves
Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse
, 2101 Chouteau Avenue, Downtown West
Hopcat
, 6317 Delmar Boulevard, the Delmar Loop
Living Room South Hampton
, 5760 Chippewa Road, Southampton
Lola Jean's Giveback Coffee
, 5400 Nottingham, Southampton
Nug Shack by Byrd & Barrel
, 4170 Manchester Avenue, the Grove
Peel Wood Fired Pizza
, 208 S. Meramec, Clayton
Pho Long
, 2245 S. Grand, Shaw
Vitality Bowls
, 8029 Dale Avenue, Richmond Heights
Yapi Mediterranean
, 6413 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis Hills