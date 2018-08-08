Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Balkan Treat Box to Open Restaurant in Webster Groves

Posted By on Wed, Aug 8, 2018 at 11:30 AM

Loryn and Edo Nalic with Balkan Treat Box chef Amel Rizvanovic. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Loryn and Edo Nalic with Balkan Treat Box chef Amel Rizvanovic.

Balkan Treat Box is getting a brick-and-mortar home in Webster Groves.

The acclaimed food truck, which has been named to numerous "best restaurant" lists despite not actually being a restaurant, says it will open this fall at 8103 Big Bend Boulevard, the former home of Stratton's Cafe. It will serve lunch Monday through Saturday with plans to eventually add dinner service as well as breakfast.

Chef/owner Loryn Nalic and her husband Edo first hit the streets in March 2017, serving food inspired by Edo's Bosnian heritage. Their pides and doner kebabs have since developed a huge following — and earned plaudits from Food & Wine, the Food Network and Travel & Leisure, in addition to a ton of positive press in St. Louis. (Food critic Cheryl Baehr gave it a rave last fall.)

“We’ve been pretty overwhelmed by the response,” says Loryn Nalic in a prepared release. “We never expected our food to resonate so profoundly with our local community. It still feels surreal that there will now be a permanent home for Balkan Treat Box.”

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Nubby's Is Serving Destination-Worthy Barbecue From an Unlikely Spot in South County Read More

  2. DeRienzo's Pizza Is Bringing Back St. Louis Pizza History Read More

  3. How Chloe Yates Became the Pin-Up Chef Read More

  4. Del Pietro's Is a Delicious Reimagining of the Restaurant That Launched a Family Empire Read More

  5. How Good Fortune's Corey Smale Gave Up Weed and Found His Zen Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation