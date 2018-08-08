Balkan Treat Box to Open Restaurant in Webster Groves

-
MABEL SUEN
Loryn and Edo Nalic with Balkan Treat Box chef Amel Rizvanovic.
Balkan Treat Box is getting a brick-and-mortar home in Webster Groves.
The acclaimed food truck, which has been named to numerous "best restaurant" lists despite not actually being a restaurant, says it will open this fall at 8103 Big Bend Boulevard, the former home of Stratton's Cafe. It will serve lunch Monday through Saturday with plans to eventually add dinner service as well as breakfast.
Chef/owner Loryn Nalic and her husband Edo first hit the streets in March 2017, serving food inspired by Edo's Bosnian heritage. Their pides and doner kebabs have since developed a huge following — and earned plaudits from Food & Wine
, the Food Network
and Travel & Leisure
, in addition to a ton of positive press in St. Louis. (Food critic Cheryl Baehr gave it a rave
last fall.)
“We’ve been pretty overwhelmed by the response,” says Loryn Nalic in a prepared release. “We never expected our food to resonate so profoundly with our local community. It still feels surreal that there will now be a permanent home for Balkan Treat Box.”
