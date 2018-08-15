Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Gerard Craft's Cinder House, Soon to Open at the Four Seasons, Gives a Sneak Peek

Posted By on Wed, Aug 15, 2018 at 6:30 AM

click to enlarge Three of the most anticipated dishes at Cinder House. - LEXIE MILLER
  • LEXIE MILLER
  • Three of the most anticipated dishes at Cinder House.
The new restaurant Cinder House (999 N. 2nd Street, 314-881-5759) from acclaimed St. Louis chef and restaurateur Gerard Craft is expected to open August 29 on the top floor of the Four Seasons Hotel downtown.

The South American concept is one close to Craft's heart: He grew up on many of the menu items thanks to his Brazilian nanny. Craft, who won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Midwest in 2015, is trained in French cooking. But he credits much of what he knows about South American food to her.

"As I started cooking professional I got to cook with her more and I really got to learn how to do a lot of these things," Craft says. This knowledge led him to the concept for Cinder House, a restaurant centered around a wood-fired grill and South American comfort food.



Even though a majority of the menu at Cinder House is totally new, a few dishes are making a comeback from Craft's former restaurant Niche. These include "Dia's Cheese Bread," which is his take on the classic Brazilian pao de queijo, and the seasonal vegetable risotto.

click to enlarge The "Dia's Cheese Bread" served on a board with prosciutto, pickled shallots and lardo. - LEXIE MILLER
  • LEXIE MILLER
  • The "Dia's Cheese Bread" served on a board with prosciutto, pickled shallots and lardo.
A personal favorite of Craft's that he expects to be a hit is the coxinha, or deep-fried chicken and Brazilian cream cheese, and the feijoada, the classic Brazilian stew of black beans and rice served with five different meats.

"It's one of the most soulful dishes on our menu," says Craft. "It's something I could eat every single day and not get tired of."

The Four Seasons' Italian-inspired Cielo will be closing this month. Its space has been expanded for this new concept, as well as the rooftop bar, which now has more seating and an additional bar. The patio offers beautiful views of the Arch.

click to enlarge The newly renovated rooftop patio with its own bar and casual seating. - LEXIE MILLER
  • LEXIE MILLER
  • The newly renovated rooftop patio with its own bar and casual seating.
Their hours are currently listed online as Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. On Fridays the restaurant will open at 11:15 a.m. and Sunday they close early at 9 p.m.

Scroll for more photos.
click to enlarge The feijoada is served with five different meats including calabrese sausage, braised beef, pork belly, pork cheek and ham hock. - LEXIE MILLER
  • LEXIE MILLER
  • The feijoada is served with five different meats including calabrese sausage, braised beef, pork belly, pork cheek and ham hock.

click to enlarge The coxinha, fried balls of chicken and Brazilian cream cheese, served with aji amarillo sauce. Craft referred to these as chicken nuggets as a child. - LEXIE MILLER
  • LEXIE MILLER
  • The coxinha, fried balls of chicken and Brazilian cream cheese, served with aji amarillo sauce. Craft referred to these as chicken nuggets as a child.
click to enlarge The upscale dining area was expanded and renovated. - LEXIE MILLER
  • LEXIE MILLER
  • The upscale dining area was expanded and renovated.
click to enlarge A new bar was added to the indoor dining room. - LEXIE MILLER
  • LEXIE MILLER
  • A new bar was added to the indoor dining room.
click to enlarge The dining room uses pops of blue. - LEXIE MILLER
  • LEXIE MILLER
  • The dining room uses pops of blue.
click to enlarge The outdoor dining area. - LEXIE MILLER
  • LEXIE MILLER
  • The outdoor dining area.
click to enlarge View from the rooftop dining area. - LEXIE MILLER
  • LEXIE MILLER
  • View from the rooftop dining area.
Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Firecracker Pizza & Beer Is a Tasty Pizza-Based Trip Around the World Read More

  2. Ron Buechele's Picks for the Best Barbecue in St. Louis — and What to Order Read More

  3. Nubby's Is Serving Destination-Worthy Barbecue From an Unlikely Spot in South County Read More

  4. DD Mau Offers Terrific Vietnamese Food with Counter-Service Speed Read More

  5. Del Pietro's Is a Delicious Reimagining of the Restaurant That Launched a Family Empire Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation