Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 16, 2018

Clementine's Is Now Scooping Up Asparagus Ice Cream — Yes, Really

Posted By on Thu, Aug 16, 2018 at 10:10 AM

click to enlarge ISADORA UIBLE
  • ISADORA UIBLE

If Good Morning America's Michael Strahan wasn't ready for barbecue ice cream from Clementine's Creamery, just wait 'til he gets a load of the asparagus and quinoa version.

The St. Louis-based ice cream company — formal name: Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery (two locations, including 1637 S. 18th Street, 314-858-6100) — has been pushing the area's palate since its 2015 opening, offering such exotic flavors as manchego with truffle and honey and strawberries with balsamic and white pepper.

In recent months, though, owner Tamara Keefe has really been upping the ante. Her barbecue ice cream, which comes complete with chunks of smoked brisket from the Capitalist Pig, gained national attention. And now she's rolling out an asparagus agave quinoa flavor, currently available at both the Lafayette Square and the DeMun location.

The roots of the new flavor, as the creamery explains in a press release, came from both an interest in keeping it truly local and seasonal — and, yeah, a dare, involving Angie Eckert, the proprietor of Metro East farm Eckert's.

"Eckert's had a lot of asparagus leftover this year and challenged Tamara to come up with an ice cream flavor, which she did," the release explains.

Anyone daring enough to give this one a try? Let us know how it goes in the comments. And then let's see if we can get some to Strahan. Poor fellow's head will explode!

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Yelp's 'Northside Spotlight' Is Utterly Pathetic Read More

  2. The New U.S. Pizza Museum Has Provel — and St. Louis-Style Pizza — Covered Read More

  3. Firecracker Pizza & Beer Is a Tasty Pizza-Based Trip Around the World Read More

  4. Gerard Craft's Cinder House, Soon to Open at the Four Seasons, Gives a Sneak Peek Read More

  5. Nubby's Is Serving Destination-Worthy Barbecue From an Unlikely Spot in South County Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation