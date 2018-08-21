Senada Grbic's Essential Guide to Bevo Mill

click to enlarge MONICA MILEUR

Senada Grbic wants you to love the Bevo Mill neighborhood as much as she does.

"We've been getting our bread for Grbic from here since day one," Grbic says. "When I opened Lemmons, I was looking at other bakeries and then thought, 'We have Sana and they do such an amazing job.' They make their bread from scratch every day from traditional Bosnian recipes. It's a small mom-and-pop operation, and they have no big equipment. They also have a tiny grocery store where you can grab coffee. When you walk in, the smell of fresh bread just hits you. It's buttery and yeasty — one of my favorite things ever! When I bring it to work, my car smells like it for the whole day. On Saturdays, they make pita, but you have to get there by 8 a.m. because everyone goes early to get their bread for the weekend. It reminds me of being in Bosnia."



Golden Grain Bakery

(4573 Gravois Avenue, 314-752-3004)

"They do bread as well, but what I love about Golden Grain is that they have a small counter where you can get lunch," Grbic says. "They are the friendliest women. You walk in and they say, 'Hi, honey. What can I get for you today? How hungry are you?' I love to go for a quick lunch and get the chicken sandwich. It's made on a fresh, crispy hoagie Bosnian bun with mayo and cheese. My husband always gets the doner kabob on fresh bread, but really, you can't go wrong here."



Infinity Hair Design

(5216 Gravois Avenue, 314-352-4247)

"There are two sisters who own this place. One of them is a family friend," says Grbic. "I love walking in. There is this glamorous, luxurious feeling to the place. They are so friendly and sweet. You can get a quick touch-up or a full transformation here and they are always so polite and do a great job. It has such a traditional feel."



Sebilj of St. Louis

(5000 Gravois Avenue)

"One of my favorite things about Bevo is seeing Sebilj Park," says Grbic. "The Bosnian community made a replica of a famous water fountain in Sarajevo. It's an iconic landmark, and if you are in Sarajevo, you go there and take a picture. Superstition says that if you drink from the fountain, you will return to Sarajevo. For St. Louis' 250th birthday, the Bosnian community got together and raised money to build it as a gift so the city would know how thankful everyone is that they were welcomed and accepted."



Grbic

(4071 Keokuk Street, 314-772-3100)

"OK, technically it's in Dutchtown, but I had to put it on here because it is so near and dear to my heart," Grbic says. "Even though I am over at Lemmons, I still feel like it is my restaurant home. I love it when I go and dad is sitting there, and we have coffee together. I love looking at all the brick and woodworking that he did. It's home to me."



