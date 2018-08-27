Kim Ngan Vietnamese Restaurant to Close in Dutchtown Next Month

Kim Ngan Vietnamese Restaurant (3863 S. Grand Boulevard, 314-664-4041)
-
JENNIFER SILVERBERG
-
Kim Ngan was located in a former Burger King on South Grand.
will be calling it quits next month.
The Dutchtown eatery announced on Facebook yesterday
that it would be closing on September 26.
"Regretfully, Kim Ngan will be closing our doors on Wednesday, Sept 26, 2018. Our family has happily served the St. Louis community for over 10 years, and we want to thank every one of our patrons for allowing us to share our culture and serve the community," its message said. "Thank you again to everyone who has supported us."
Kim Ngan opened five years ago in the recently vacated home of St. Louis Pho (in a building that had previously been a Burger King). It was owned by Trang Nguyen, the daughter of the original owner of Phuc Loi
, which sat just off Gravois and South Grand and had earned raves from the RFT
's then-critic.
Kim Ngan drew a loyal following for its terrific pho, friendly service and reasonable prices. (Its Yelp page is positively full of raves
.) However, some customers had noticed a "for sale" sign that appeared in front of the building earlier this year, and now it appears that was a harbinger of bad news.
We'll update this post if we learn more.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com