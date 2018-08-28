The New Lion's Choice Location in Cortex Is Open — and Serving Breakfast

-
Oh yeah, that's what we're talking about.
Last month, homegrown fast-food favorite Lion's Choice launched for the first time breakfast offerings, serving them up at a brand-new location in O'Fallon, Illinois
But this month, we've got good news that's much closer to home: The Lion's Choice that first opened its doors earlier this morning, in the city's Cortex district just a block from IKEA, also includes the breakfast component.
The new Lion's Choice (4249 Clayton Avenue)
is located in the ground floor of BJC Commons at Clayton and Boyle. (That's one block south of Forest Park Avenue, for all of you without well-paid tech or medical work.) It will be open seven days a week, with breakfast served from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Bring on the sausage-and-egg muffins and steak-and-egg flatbread!
This is the third Lion's Choice to open this year alone, joining previous locations in O'Fallon, Missouri, and O'Fallon, Illinois.
“The energy and excitement in Cortex are contagious, and we’re thrilled to be a part of the neighborhood,” said CEO Mike Kupstas in a prepared statement. “Whether it’s a quick cup of coffee in the morning or lunch catered for the whole office, our new location in Cortex is ready to welcome hungry guests looking for a quick and delicious meal, served with a smile.”
And you don't have to make a breakfast date to visit; the Cortex location will be open until 7 p.m. every single day of the week.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story provided the wrong hours for the new location. It closes at 7 p.m., not 9 p.m. We regret the error.
