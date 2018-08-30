Email
Thursday, August 30, 2018

Thurman's in Shaw Is Now Serving Sunday Brunch

Posted By on Thu, Aug 30, 2018 at 1:52 PM

click to enlarge Thurman's morning food offerings will include the classic Mexican brunch staple chilaquiles. - WE EAT STUFF
  • WE EAT STUFF
  • Thurman's morning food offerings will include the classic Mexican brunch staple chilaquiles.

Two years ago, Doug Fowler took over Thurman Bar & Grill, transforming what had been a low-key Shaw neighborhood hangout to a neighborhood destination — complete with California/Mexican street food, a big family-friendly patio, and really good jazz.

He built it, and the customers have been coming — to the point that the eatery, now Thurman's in Shaw (4069 Shenandoah Avenue, 314-696-2784), is now adding a new brunch service. Beginning this Sunday, September 2 after a soft opening last week, Thurman's will be serving from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the kitchen open until 2 p.m.

click to enlarge The "Bloody Maria Verde." - DENISE MUELLER
  • DENISE MUELLER
  • The "Bloody Maria Verde."
And that's not all: The restaurant is also launching a late-night happy hour next week, with hours from 10 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Saturday. During those hours, Thurman's will offer $5 house wine, $3 16-ounce Schlafly cans, $3 Stag draft pints and $3 Four Roses yellow-label bourbon.



Denise Mueller, Thurman's general manager, says the restaurant listened to its customers. "We do know that Shaw shows up," she says. "They have all said, 'When are you going to be open on Sundays?' We've said, 'If we did that, it would be for brunch.' When we've said that, their eyes light up. We felt like this was something we could offer in a really fun way."

Offerings include bottomless mimosas for $20, bloody marys for $5 and Thurman's "Bloody Maria Verde" for $9. That drink promises a "smoky and spicy take on a tomatillo base," and can be ordered with mezcal or tequila.

For now, Mueller says, it won't be a jazz brunch, though she says they've already heard from local musicians eager to play. "We're not there yet," she says — leaving the door open that the answer could change.

Food offerings stick with Thurman's Mexican-influenced evening offerings. For that day, they'll include a mole-covered burrito, chilaquiles, huevos racheros and the house specialty mollete de bolillo, described as an open-faced breakfast sandwich served on traditional Bolillo bread.

Oh, and you can also get breakfast tacos. Is it any wonder Thurman's has Shaw lining up more?

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
Jump to comments
