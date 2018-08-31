St. Louis Restaurant Openings & Closings: August 2018

-
MABEL SUEN
-
Korean fried chicken sliders at the late, great Vista Ramen.
It was again a busy, busy month for the St. Louis restaurant scene — and not all the news was good. Vista (previously Vista Ramen) shocked food lovers by announcing its closure. Snax Gastrobar, which had built a following in Lindenwood Park, also made a surprise closure announcement.
But not all the news was bad, and that's true even within the closure list. Juniper, for example, may have just left its longtime location on Boyle, but it will be moving not far away on Laclede — and hopes to be open within the month. And very, very soon, a new breakfast-and-lunch spot from the same team, Little Bird, will be open in Juniper's old spot. New beginnings are also the silver lining in the Vista news, which otherwise has us bawling into our soup: Chef Ari Jo Ellis (best-known for the Cut) will soon be opening a new diner-style eatery in its place.
Other noteworthy openings? Gerard Craft has gone far south of the border at the Four Seasons with his new South American-inspired eatery
, while Share Sweet brings a true taste of modern Asian sweets to Olivette
. And did we mention there's a new bar in Metro East with super-sized Connect 4
? Surely that's just what we've been missing!
Our complete list is below. What did we miss? Let us know in the comments.
See also: 2720 Cherokee Closes, RKDE Ceases Normal Business Hours
Closings
2720 Cherokee
, 2720 Cherokee Street, Cherokee District
The Barnyard Cafe
, 5025 Old Highway 100, Washington
Hard Rock Cafe
, 1820 Market Street, Downtown West
Juniper
, 360 N. Boyle Avenue, Central West End
Snax Gastrobar
, 3500 Watson Road, Lindenwood Park
Vista
, 2609 Cherokee Street, Cherokee District
See also: Gerard Craft's Cinder House Now Open at the Four Seasons
See also: Snax Gastrobar Has Closed in Lindenwood Park
Openings
Bakers & Hale
, 7120 Montclaire Avenue, Godfrey, Illinois
Cafe St. Louis
, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, DeBaliviere Place
Cinder House
, 999 N. 2nd Street, Downtown
Cones + Cups
, 2800 McNair Avenue, Benton Park
EdgeWild
, 1071 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville, Illinois
Freddy's Frozen Custard
, 10457 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur
Hello Juice
, 1000 S. Newstead Avenue, the Grove
Liliana's Italian Kitchen
, 11836 Tesson Ferry Road, South County
Lion's Choice
, 4249 Clayton Avenue, the Grove
Mikes Hotdogs
, 7293 Olive Boulevard, University City
Share Sweet
, 9628 Olive Boulevard, Olivette
Sushi Ai
, 2000 Richardson Road, Arnold
Sushi Hana
, 8809 Gravois Road, Affton
TBD Bar and Social
, 15 Ludwig Drive, Fairview Heights, Illinois
The Foundry Bakery
, 11424 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights
See also: TBD Bar and Social Brings the Fun to Metro East
See also: Share Sweet Brings Yummy Treats to Olivette