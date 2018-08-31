The River Lillie Brings Southern Fusion to North City's Hyde Park

click to enlarge CHERYL BAEHR

The River Lillie is now open for breakfast and lunch in Hyde Park.

As a non-profit leader, government employee and community mentor, Maggie Hourd-Bryant has dedicated her life to serving the residents of Hyde Park. However, as soon as she saw the "for lease" sign on the building at the corner of Salisbury and Blair, she decided to take on the service role quite literally.

Hourd-Bryant's debut restaurant, the River Lillie (1435 Salisbury Street; 314-833-4335), opened two months ago in north city's Hyde Park neighborhood. A breakfast-and-lunch concept, the River Lillie serves what Hourd-Bryant describes as Southern fusion fare, inspired by the communities along the Mississippi River and its delta. The name comes from her mother, Lillie, whom she describes as the "best cook in the world," though Hourd-Bryant laughs that the name also has a Hollywood connection.

The River Lillie specializes in daytime fare, including classic breakfast dishes.

Art hangs from the walls.

