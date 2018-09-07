Andrew Zimmern Just Spent Two Days Eating His Way Through St. Louis

Burnt ends, ribs, fried corn, spicy green beans, potato salad and a ruthless slaw. I love @pappyssmokehouse https://t.co/e1BxV7xs4P pic.twitter.com/3J9Q29X2A7— Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) September 6, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Today was a blessing at that! Thank you @chefaz for joining the Grace Family for lunch! It was a blast having y’all here! And thank you to our guests for your attendance we truly have the best industry family around! #meatandthree #local #stlrestaurants #travelchannel #stlgrace #gracemeatandthree #travel
Hey guys! A special guest is at the Original location today. His name starts with Z and ends in immern— Gioia's Deli (@GioiasDeli) September 6, 2018
What a day. W/ @andrewzimmern pic.twitter.com/gEBzHn1Ipx— Gioia's Deli (@GioiasDeli) September 6, 2018
View this post on Instagram
We’ve been spoiled with love and talent this last month... THANK YOU @chefaz for hanging with the #NudoSquad today! Humbled and honored to share our food and family with you 🍜💛 #showmeyournudo #andrewzimmern #todaywasagoodday #31pho #ramenpholife #sendnoodz #slurpon #travelchannel #zimmern #zimmernlist #staytuned
Right back atcha, Chef!
Thank you St Louis! Love this town and love the people even more. 📷 from @slvsmn https://t.co/gsILYXTyiS pic.twitter.com/Oqdg93mt6T— Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) September 7, 2018
