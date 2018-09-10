Gioia's Deli Sold All Its LouFest Meat This Weekend — an STL Miracle

This has been one heck of a weekend. We thank you for all the support. Because of the high demand of walkin business, catering and local business support we are on our way to using ALL the surplus of Hot Salami and Beef! We are open today 11a-3pm and hope to run out pic.twitter.com/pm541vQn6e

Within 3 days we completely ran through all 700 pounds of beef and hot salami we made extra for Loufest. This is just one example of just how amazing each and everyone of you are. We asked for your help and you came in droves to support us. We ❤️ STL! pic.twitter.com/D3oAJZn4CK