Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Perfect Taste Chinese Food to Bring Szechuan Style to the Loop

Posted By on Wed, Sep 12, 2018 at 6:59 AM

click to enlarge A new Chinese spot is headed to a familiar space in the Loop. - DESI ISAACSON
  • A new Chinese spot is headed to a familiar space in the Loop.

Perfect Taste Chinese Food is planning to open on the Loop at 6310 Delmar Boulevard, the old Noodles & Co. location a few doors down from the Tivoli. Owner Bing Zhu says he's aiming for an October 1 opening, dependent upon city inspections.

Zhu said the restaurant will serve Szechuan-style, spicy traditional Chinese food. Zhu added that he wanted to open the restaurant in this location because the people who frequent the area seem to “like traditional stuff, not just American Chinese food.” In that, it joins Bing Bing, Snow Factory, Corner 17 and W Karaoke, a quartet of spots catering to students here from abroad or those who just want to eat (and drink) like them.

The menu will be mostly comprised of northern Chinese dishes including Szechuan, dim sum, bubble tea, some noodle options, and some Americanized Chinese options. Prices will range from around $8 to $15 depending on size and quantity of the order, and customers will have the option of ordering at the counter for takeout or having table service.



Noodles & Co. was one of the first chain restaurants to open on the Loop, in 2007, but closed in 2016. The spot has been vacant ever since. Nine months after its closure, Chipotle also shuttered its next-door location. That spot has now been vacant for nineteen months.
