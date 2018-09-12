Yellowbelly Opens Friday in the CWE, Promising Rum Cocktails and Sea-Based Fare

click to enlarge TOM HELLAUER

Yellowbelly creators Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins also own and operate Retreat Gastropub.

Yellowbelly sits on the corner of Lindell and Euclid in a vibrant part of Central West End.

This double cheeseburger is made from dry aged beef.

Chef Jason Gethin's extensive background in seafood helped bring dishes like this tuna to life.

Cheddar biscuits are a savory starter on Yellowbelly's menu.

Like many a bad decision,, the new island-influenced bar and restaurant that opens Friday in the Central West End, started with a little rum. Only in this case, creators Tim Wiggins and Travis Howard are confident the spirit took them down a good path, not a bad one.Originally, the concept was “pretty beverage-specific, we didn’t know how the food mingled with that,” Wiggins explains.The pair also run the wildly successful, which opened nearly three years ago in the same neighborhood (Howard is the owner, Wiggins the beverage manager). For months, they tested different combinations of liqueurs, syrups, bitters and more to develop Yellowbelly’s rum-happy cocktail list. This process helped them craft a menu that counters rum’s shortcomings — narrow flavor, a tendency to be paired with sugary mixes and those dang tiny umbrellas. OK, the tiny umbrellas can stay, but the Yellowbelly team is working hard to conquer rum’s other flaws.Consider the house rum, containing both whites and darks to help build complementary bitterness and savoriness, counterbalancing one another for a rich taste. “You don’t see people making old-fashioneds with five different whiskeys; that’s obnoxious,” Wiggins says. ”But when you add more rums you build flavor.”While there is some serious chemistry and mixology behind the Yellowbelly bar, there is an enticing simplicity to the drinks as well. This balance between the intricate and minimal comes to define the design of the entire operation.“The way the bar is set up, it takes maybe three touches to pour a cocktail, but in those three different touches, there’s eight hours of prep work going into each different ingredient,” Wiggins says. Even the physical menus, which offer both illustrations and concise descriptions, serve to inform of unknown tastes without overwhelming.The food embodies these themes as well, with Top Chef alum Richard Blais behind some of the new menu items. Unique tiki twists on Midwestern favorites such as burgers and ribs help make the familiar exciting again.For the more daring, an impressive array of seafood dishes were designed by executive chef Jason Gethin. Gethin, a St. Louis native, spent the past eighteen years in San Diego working with seafood before being brought onto the Yellowbelly team a few weeks ago.For Gethin, the food, space and cocktails are all interrelated. “I think it’s the same,” Gethin says. “The food is very simple but it makes people think. With our menu it’s approachable, but I think it will definitely open people's eyes.”While Yellowbelly has yet to open (after Friday's soft opening, the grand opening is Monday), Wiggins and Howard can already see its future. “This isn’t going to be a dimly lit, exclusive bar. This is going to be a bustling, busy, fast-paced restaurant,” Wiggins says. And, he adds, while “St. Louis doesn’t need another restaurant, it needs a new experience." If they have it their way, that experience will be heavy on the rum.