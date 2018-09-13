You Can Get Amazing Kitchen Equipment at Companion's Garage Sale Saturday

click to enlarge VIA FLICKR/m01229

You, too, could be a great chef.

Everyone knows that the only thing keeping you from becoming the next Jacques Pepin is the right kitchen gadget. OK, that and an understanding that you should wait for the pan to get hot before putting the meat in it it, but hey — minor details.

And so what if you could get your hands on a collection of kitchen tools curated by one of St. Louis' most celebrated chefs — being sold at bargain prices straight out of what used to be her professional kitchen? Does that mean you'd finally be ready for your star turn on Top Chef?

This Saturday, aspiring culinarians will get a chance to answer that question by helping Companion clean out its kitchen. Billed as the "Everything Must Go" Warehouse & Kitchen Sale, Companion is inviting the public to pillage ... er... help it get rid of all its equipment after it closed its teaching kitchen a little over a month ago.And this is not just any kitchen equipment, but equipment that belonged to Cassy Vires, the celebrated chef who ran Companion's Teaching Kitchen from its 2016 inception until June. Now executive chef at Winslow's Home, Vires made a name for herself as owner of the former Home Wine Kitchen — and if you have ever had the pleasure of eating one of her famed cheeseburgers, you'll understand the true worth of a spatula she's wielded.But it's not just the little stuff that's up for sale on Saturday. Dining chairs, work tables and an assortment of equipment will also be on offer for those lucky enough to snag them before they're gone. To sweeten the deal, Companion is offering $3 off any cafe purchase for every $50 spent.Do you need any more enticing? How about the knowledge that the only thing that stands between you and a perfectly roasted chicken is a professional baking pan — or maybe a dinner reservation? But hey, a life filled with aspiration is infinitely more delicious.