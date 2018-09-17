D.B. Cooper’s Safehouse Brings a Man-Cave Vibe to South City

click to enlarge
DESI ISAACSON
Flatscreens provide plenty of options to watch the game.
On Wednesday, November 24, 1971, the man who would become known as D.B. Cooper successfully hijacked a flight going from Portland, Oregon, to Seattle, Washington. He requested $200,000 in cash and four parachutes. After landing, letting off all passengers and refueling, he told the pilot to take off for Mexico. Somewhere en route, he jumped out of the plane. D.B. Cooper was never seen or heard from again.
This is, in part, the theme of the new bar in south city’s Princeton Heights neighborhood, D.B. Cooper’s Safehouse (6109 Gravois Avenue, 314-499-7119)
. For all the remaining blanks, the description on the bar’s website should fill in nicely: “Cheap Beer, Great Food, Frozen Drinks, and Sexy Babes also known as heaven!”
As far as the myth of D.B. Cooper goes, people still aren’t sure if he survived the leap, or if he too, ended up in heaven. D.B. Cooper’s Safehouse seems less concerned with this question. Whether he lived or died, this might be just the place he was looking for.
There are no waitresses, no tabs and no credit cards allowed. You order at the bar, but it’s all good if you forgot cash; there’s an ATM machine right inside.
The exterior features a small plane hanging over the edge with the logo. Formerly the home of Mak’s Pub & Grub, the bar is airy, as the wall facing the street is comprised of two garage doors that can be opened completely on nice days. They bring in a nice light during the day, blurring the line of whether you’re inside or out. Light of a different kind emanates from numerous TVs. Every corner of the place is plastered with flat screens playing different sports channels.
click to enlarge
DESI ISAACSON
A plane extends over the edge of the bar.
The back corner offers several classic bar games like darts, Donkey Kong and an old pinball machine, as well as a Kool cigarette machine. If you sit at the bar facing out toward the street, lighting up is encouraged. There’s also a nice back patio area with another bar, more TVs, cornhole and a ping pong table.
click to enlarge
DESI ISAACSON
The back patio has more TVs, ping pong, and cornhole.
There are some low tables, but the bar and high-top seating fill up most of the space. Playboy
magazines are scattered throughout the bars and tabletops (for your reading enjoyment, of course). Some of the female bartenders only have on a bit more clothing than a classic bunny. On our recent visit, we overheard one customer say, “It’s a little racist! Where’s the Playgirl
?” But she was laughing, and no one seemed annoyed or offended. The bar was filled with men in cutoff motorcycle shirts with long white-haired ponytails and a surprising number of women.
As we went up to order food and drinks, a woman, probably in her upper fifties, yelled, “Wooooooo Metalllicaaaaaa!!!” as the next song came on over the speakers. Then she ordered another drink. The bar is certainly telling the truth when it promises “cheap beer.” It’s $1.25 a can. We ordered two beers and twenty wings and only paid $14. Wings are 50 cents a piece, and a three-topping pizza is $12. Most customers had buckets filled with beer and ice, and why wouldn’t you, with the prices Cooper’s is rolling out?
A screen mounted behind the bar flashes through the different pages of the menu (a little too quickly to read anything), so we watched for several minutes to get down some of the frozen drink names that had no descriptions. You can order a “Honey Punch,” a “Vespa Killer,” or even a “One-Armed Brother” (yeah, we don’t know what any of that means either). Each menu page has scandalous pictures of woman too, because apparently, it’s an imposition to look away from hot babes even for a moment to pick what you want to eat. The jukebox meant that oldies were playing the whole time we were there, including Metallica of course.
click to enlarge
DESI ISAACSON
There is a variety of seating options, including tables and hightops.
The chicken wings were solid, and the pizza looked fine, but you’re not going to D.B. Cooper’s for the food. Instead, the bar, in concept and in execution, is an escape. No one inside is going to tell you to keep things PC or stop you from swearing, drinking or smoking. There are sports on TV, women behind the bar, pictures of nude girls on your table and games to play. If D.B. Cooper survived the jump, and used his $200,000 to build a man cave, it might well look something like this.
D.B. Cooper’s Safehouse is open 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday through Sunday. Check out its website at at dbcoopers.com
.
click to enlarge
DESI ISAACSON
Don't forget, the restaurant is cash only...and full of hot babes!