Vaya Con Dillas and the Note Bar to Open in Former Alumni Space

Chef Ryan Hecht promised some good news in September
— and he's delivered.
The chef announced this morning that he'll soon be opening two new concepts on the ground floor of the Park Pacific building at 13th and Pine streets in the Downtown West neighborhood. The first is a fast-casual Mexican eatery called Vaya Con Dillas; the second, a sports bar called the Note Bar.
The space was previously home to Alumni Saint Louis, the St. Louis-themed restaurant where Hecht served as the chef for four years before its closure in May
.
A press release didn't offer too many details, noting only Hecht's bona fides (he's a classically trained chef who served as the executive chef at Kota Wood Fire Grill) and that Vaya Con Dillas would serve "hand-crafted quesadillas and tacos."
However, for hungry office drones and happy hour seekers, the release did provide the most important detail of all: Hecht said in the release that the two new spots would open their doors on October 4. Based on the way he hit his last deadline, we're inclined to believe him.
For more on the two concepts, check out their shared website
.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com