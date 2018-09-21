Email
Friday, September 21, 2018

Aldi Will Soon Have Home Delivery Service, So You'll Never Need to Put on Pants Again

Posted By on Fri, Sep 21, 2018 at 12:50 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
If you love everything about Aldi except having to deposit a quarter for your shopping cart, you're in luck — the no-frills grocer will be bringing both food delivery and curbside service to St. Louis this fall.

The delivery option is part of a partnership with Instacart, reports Business Insider. After a pilot in cities including Chicago and Los Angeles, Aldi is now moving forward with introducing grocery delivery via the service in 5,000 new ZIP codes by Thanksgiving. By year's end, the company says about 80 percent of its retail outlets will offer the Instacart option.

Curbside pickup is also slated to begin in November. That service allows customers to shop online, and then pick up their order without getting out of their car. It's like something out of Leave It to Beaver; store employees will literally load your packed bags of goods right into your trunk while you file your nails in the front seat.



But if home delivery is more your thing, go for it! Aldi says first-time Instacart customers can get $10 off their first three orders of $35 or more; just use the code ALDILOVE and watch the savings roll in.

That said, Aldi is in the midst of upgrading its stores across the area. (The new-and-improved University City store is a great example of just how nice they're getting — fancy!) You may well be just as happy picking out your own groceries. Just don't forget the quarter for the shopping cart.

