St. Louis Restaurant Openings & Closings: September 2018

-
MABEL SUEN
-
Farewell to Privado.
It's been another action-packed month in the St. Louis restaurant scene. We said goodbye to some favorites, including one of our critic's top restaurants of the year (Privado
) and two Tower Grove South favorites (Eat Sandwiches and Kim Ngan Vietnamese).
But in exchange, we got a veritable bounty of new spots to visit, from a D.B. Cooper-themed bar in deep south city
to a hotly anticipated seafood spot in the Central West End
to a crab shack pouring on the butter just east of the Loop
.
What did we miss? Let us know in the comments section.
Closings
Eat Sandwiches
, 3148 Morganford Road, Tower Grove South
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
, 900 Spruce Street, Downtown
Hot Wok Cafe, 14346 South Outer Forty, Chesterfield
Kim Ngan Vietnamese
, 3863 South Grand, Dutchtown
Llywellyn's
, 4747 McPherson Avenue, Central West End
Molly Darcy's, 26 N. Meramec, Clayton
Privado
, 6665 Delmar Boulevard, Delmar Loop
Whitebox Eatery
, 176 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton
Openings
58Hundred, 5800 Southwest Avenue, Southwest Garden
Baked Bear, 6140 Delmar Boulevard, Delmar Loop
Chicago Fish Chicken Grill
, 6707 Vernon Avenue, University City
DB Cooper's Safehouse
, 6109 Gravois Avenue, Princeton Heights
Espresso Yourself Coffee & Cafe, 5351 Devonshire, Southampton
The Greek Kitchen
, 343 S. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood
Indie Eatery
, 7827 Mexico Road, St. Peters
Juniper
, 4101 Laclede Avenue, Central West End
Krab Kingz Seafood
, 5860 Delmar Boulevard, West End
Kyoto Sushi Steakhouse, 441 S Statehouse Rte 157, Edwardsville, IL
Pie Guy Pizza
, 4189 Manchester Avenue, the Grove
The Restaurant at the Seven Gables Inn
, 26 S. Meramec, Clayton
Savage
, 2655 Ann Avenue, Fox Park
Strange Donuts
, 11477 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur
Thai Table
, 7403 Manchester Road, Maplewood
Yellowbelly
, 4659 Lindell Boulevard, Central West End
