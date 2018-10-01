Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 1, 2018

St. Louis Restaurant Openings & Closings: September 2018

Posted By on Mon, Oct 1, 2018 at 6:25 AM

Farewell to Privado. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Farewell to Privado.

It's been another action-packed month in the St. Louis restaurant scene. We said goodbye to some favorites, including one of our critic's top restaurants of the year (Privado) and two Tower Grove South favorites (Eat Sandwiches and Kim Ngan Vietnamese).

But in exchange, we got a veritable bounty of new spots to visit, from a D.B. Cooper-themed bar in deep south city to a hotly anticipated seafood spot in the Central West End to a crab shack pouring on the butter just east of the Loop.

What did we miss? Let us know in the comments section.



Closings
Eat Sandwiches, 3148 Morganford Road, Tower Grove South
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 900 Spruce Street, Downtown
Hot Wok Cafe, 14346 South Outer Forty, Chesterfield
Kim Ngan Vietnamese, 3863 South Grand, Dutchtown
Llywellyn's, 4747 McPherson Avenue, Central West End
Molly Darcy's, 26 N. Meramec, Clayton
Privado, 6665 Delmar Boulevard, Delmar Loop
Whitebox Eatery, 176 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton

See also: The Baked Bear to Open Just East of the Loop

See also: Eat Sandwiches Will Close This Weekend

See also: Kim Ngan Vietnamese to Close Next Month

Openings
58Hundred, 5800 Southwest Avenue, Southwest Garden
Baked Bear, 6140 Delmar Boulevard, Delmar Loop
Chicago Fish Chicken Grill, 6707 Vernon Avenue, University City
DB Cooper's Safehouse, 6109 Gravois Avenue, Princeton Heights
Espresso Yourself Coffee & Cafe, 5351 Devonshire, Southampton
The Greek Kitchen, 343 S. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood
Indie Eatery, 7827 Mexico Road, St. Peters
Juniper, 4101 Laclede Avenue, Central West End
Krab Kingz Seafood, 5860 Delmar Boulevard, West End
Kyoto Sushi Steakhouse, 441 S Statehouse Rte 157, Edwardsville, IL
Pie Guy Pizza, 4189 Manchester Avenue, the Grove
The Restaurant at the Seven Gables Inn, 26 S. Meramec, Clayton
Savage, 2655 Ann Avenue, Fox Park
Strange Donuts, 11477 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur
Thai Table, 7403 Manchester Road, Maplewood
Yellowbelly, 4659 Lindell Boulevard, Central West End

See also: Chicago Fish Grill Opens Just East of the Loop

See also: Krab Kingz Seafood Offers Shellfish Dripping with Butter

See also: D.B. Cooper's Safehouse Brings a Man-Cave Vibe to South City
Jump to comments
  |  
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Chicago Fish Chicken Grill Opens Just Off the Loop Read More

  2. J. Devoti Trattoria, the Former Five Bistro, Is Simply Terrific Read More

  3. J. Smug's GastroPit Brings Solid, St. Louis-Style Barbecue to the Hill Read More

  4. George Fiorini Wants to Get Element Customers Playing Corn Hole Read More

  5. Bob's Burgers Is Taking Over Hi-Pointe Drive-In This Sunday Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation