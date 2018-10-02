Email
Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Fields Foods to Open New Location in the Central West End

Posted By on Tue, Oct 2, 2018 at 9:28 AM

VIA GOOGLE EARTH
Locally owned grocery store Fields Foods says it will open a new location on the edge of the Central West End this winter.

The 8,186-square-foot grocery store is slated for the ground floor of the Lofts @ Euclid, 625 North Euclid Avenue. That's at Euclid and Delmar on the far northern edge of the neighborhood, just one block from Fountain Park.

Chris Goodson, owner of Fields Foods, said in a press release that he was thrilled to be pushing the boundaries of the neighborhood to the north.



“We are excited to be the corner store in a tremendous development like Lofts@Euclid, where residents can literally take the elevator down and shop in their pajamas,” Goodson said. “We are equally excited to work with many others to crack the ‘Delmar Divide’ and continue our mission of turning food deserts into former food deserts.”

Fields Foods' first location opened on the edge of Lafayette Square in 2014. More recently, it's announced plans to open locations in Dogtown and Downtown West. Both of those newer locations are also slated to be on the ground floor of residential projects.

The Lofts @ Euclid opened in 2016, a renovation of a building first constructed in 1910. It now includes 87 loft-style units and, on the first floor, an outpost of the Medicine Shoppe. Construction on the grocery store is set to begin this month.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
