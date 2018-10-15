Coffee Cartel Will Close for Good Tomorrow

We invite all to come to Coffee Cartel and enjoy a free scoop of ice cream tomorrow (Tuesday, October 16th) between 6 am and 10 pm as a “customer appreciation farewell”, and maybe even buy a final drink, and tip our exceptional team members. Today (Monday October 15th) we will be open till 10 pm and re-open tomorrow (Tuesday) for our final day at 6 am.In recent years, the Central West End has been busier than ever — with a host of high-end and fast-casual restaurants alike vying for business along the bustling Euclid corridor. But in the increasingly upscale neighborhood, a business like Coffee Cartel had begun to feel like a throwback, a low-key cafe that frequently hosted live music and served an eclectic menu instead of boasting about its "coffee program."
We are proud that in our 22 years we have supported over 45 sports teams as their sponsor, over 450 charities with donations and contributions, and countless events, community programs, and projects. In our history, Coffee Cartel has been blessed to receive over 200 “best of” awards from local, regional, and national publications and organizations. We have been a proud business and partner in the Central West End and The City of St Louis.
The Central West End is a fantastic neighborhood and our location at #2 Maryland Plaza and Euclid is at the heart of it. This is a wonderful space with a great patio and we hope a new opportunity comes along to this corner that everyone will embrace. Contact MAC Properties at (314) 309-3354 for space information.
