Monday, October 15, 2018

Coffee Cartel Will Close for Good Tomorrow

Posted By on Mon, Oct 15, 2018 at 8:51 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM/STEVEN ANTHONY HOWELL

The Central West End's 24/7 home for late-night coffee, food and people-watching is closing its doors after 22 years. Coffee Cartel (2 Maryland Plaza) made the announcement on Facebook this morning.

In its post, the cafe said it had seen a dramatic decrease in business in the last two years — "24 percent this year and 11 percent last year. It’s just not possible to continue to operate with monthly losses."

The post continues,
We invite all to come to Coffee Cartel and enjoy a free scoop of ice cream tomorrow (Tuesday, October 16th) between 6 am and 10 pm as a “customer appreciation farewell”, and maybe even buy a final drink, and tip our exceptional team members. Today (Monday October 15th) we will be open till 10 pm and re-open tomorrow (Tuesday) for our final day at 6 am.

We are proud that in our 22 years we have supported over 45 sports teams as their sponsor, over 450 charities with donations and contributions, and countless events, community programs, and projects. In our history, Coffee Cartel has been blessed to receive over 200 “best of” awards from local, regional, and national publications and organizations. We have been a proud business and partner in the Central West End and The City of St Louis.

The Central West End is a fantastic neighborhood and our location at #2 Maryland Plaza and Euclid is at the heart of it. This is a wonderful space with a great patio and we hope a new opportunity comes along to this corner that everyone will embrace. Contact MAC Properties at (314) 309-3354 for space information.
In recent years, the Central West End has been busier than ever — with a host of high-end and fast-casual restaurants alike vying for business along the bustling Euclid corridor. But in the increasingly upscale neighborhood, a business like Coffee Cartel had begun to feel like a throwback, a low-key cafe that frequently hosted live music and served an eclectic menu instead of boasting about its "coffee program."



Still, it was beloved by RFT readers, who frequently voted it the best in the city — for best smoothies, best coffee, best staff, and, yes, best people-watching. "Some coffeehouses cater to students or to the hipster contingent or to snooty java snobs," we wrote in 2006. "But this Central West End institution welcomes one and all, and thanks to its generous hours (open 24/7, even on holidays), Coffee Cartel welcomes them at all times."

The corner of Maryland and Euclid simply won't be the same.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
