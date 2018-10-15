Now You Can Learn How to Pair Your Halloween Candy with Wine

click to enlarge
Just about any gourmand can tell you what what wine pairs with brie, or with dark chocolate. But it takes a special kind of expert to figure out the best varietal for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups .... or candy corn.
This Halloween, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar (1855 South Lindbergh, 314-567-7610)
is hosting a special party pairing candy classics with, yes, booze. For $35, guests can enjoy a variety of passed appetizers — think filet flatbread, meatballs, chicken satay and pork belly bites — as well as sample specially a half-dozen chosen wine and candy pairings.
A Fleming's spokeswoman says the event is fairly unique for the steakhouse chain — only a handful of locations are celebrating Halloween at all, much less attempting to find the perfect match for candy corn.
The fun goes down in the location's private dining room from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 31. Costumes are welcome, with prizes for the best.
And for those who will otherwise lie awake at night wondering, the answer to that candy corn conundrum? Moscato, naturally.
