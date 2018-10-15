Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 15, 2018

Now You Can Learn How to Pair Your Halloween Candy with Wine

Posted By on Mon, Oct 15, 2018 at 6:53 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF FLEMING'S
  • COURTESY OF FLEMING'S
Just about any gourmand can tell you what what wine pairs with brie, or with dark chocolate. But it takes a special kind of expert to figure out the best varietal for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups .... or candy corn.

This Halloween, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar (1855 South Lindbergh, 314-567-7610) is hosting a special party pairing candy classics with, yes, booze. For $35, guests can enjoy a variety of passed appetizers — think filet flatbread, meatballs, chicken satay and pork belly bites — as well as sample specially a half-dozen chosen wine and candy pairings.

A Fleming's spokeswoman says the event is fairly unique for the steakhouse chain — only a handful of locations are celebrating Halloween at all, much less attempting to find the perfect match for candy corn.



The fun goes down in the location's private dining room from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 31. Costumes are welcome, with prizes for the best.

And for those who will otherwise lie awake at night wondering, the answer to that candy corn conundrum? Moscato, naturally.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Belleville's Hofbrauhaus Is Totally Das Wurst Read More

  2. Michael Fricker of Cinder House Feels Like an Oyster Read More

  3. Cardwell's at the Plaza Will Close This December Read More

  4. J. Smug's GastroPit Brings Solid, St. Louis-Style Barbecue to the Hill Read More

  5. At VP Square, the Cafe Mochi Team Scores Again Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation