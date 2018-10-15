Email
Monday, October 15, 2018

You Can Stuff Your Face with Oysters at the RFT's Shuck Yeah Event

Posted By on Mon, Oct 15, 2018 at 12:23 PM

Mollys in Soulard will be the place to be November 4.
  • EG MEDIA GROUP
  • Mollys in Soulard will be the place to be November 4.
If you like your Sundays slurp-filled and boozy you may want to get tickets for Shuck Yeah, the second annual oyster soiree hosted by the Riverfront Times. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., guests can take down ten oysters served any way they like — raw, grilled or in a shooter — plus unlimited cocktails and beer.

And that's not all. Your $45 ticket also gets you unlimited food tastings from Barcelona Tapas, Good Buddy’s, BLK Mkt, Kitchen Sink and more. There's also a hot sauce bar for those who like their oysters dressed.

It's all going down at Mollys in Soulard (816 Geyer Avenue). To heighten the merriment, the Funky Brass Butt Band will provide a live soundtrack, and a shucking contest will have locals vying to see how quickly they can crack open these babies.



The VIP experience includes bottomless champagne cocktails and premium oysters in the exclusive VIP lounge, as well as valet parking. See RFTShuckYeah.com for more info and to get your tickets. Even general admission tickets will be $60 at the door (if any are even left at that point), so why not book yours now?

click to enlarge EG MEDIA GROUP
  • EG MEDIA GROUP
