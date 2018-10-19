Speed Dating With Your Pup Lets Your Doggo Choose Your Next Bae

click to enlarge
Your parents might keep a sharp eye on potential partners and your besties may lay down difficult “friend tests,” but only one real opinion on your new boo truly matters: what your dog thinks of them.
It’s your dog who will be spending the most time with them and it’s also your dog that has an uncanny ability to sniff out a shady jerk or show teeth to the enemy. Dogs just know
. If your dog meets somebody and acts super weird and you find yourself saying, “I’m sorry, he usually never acts like this,” that is because your dog sees something that you don’t. Trust that doggie.
So don’t wait until after you’ve sent your potential mate through the friend test and
the STI test — prospective partners should meet your dog right away. And now the Royale (3132 S. Kingshighway, 314-772-3600)
has arranged just that, with an upcoming event called “Speed Dating With Your Pup!
”
On November 4, show up to the south side’s favorite neighborhood bar and meet multiple possible future mates with your pups right there by your sides. Each potential couple is paired up for five minutes so you can all check each other out and sniff some butts. If you’re interested in the person you can slip them your contact info.
This event is designed hetero-style, with only a certain number of men and women allowed, but the bar plans to have more events like this in the future for other sexual orientations as well. It is free to participate; keep an eye out for the sign-up page
to open so you don’t miss out on a spot.
And really, the patio at the Royale has always been dog-friendly, which means that you could do some unsanctioned speed-dating there with your pup any day you choose. Gay, straight, poly, human, canine — the courtyard is open to everybody.
If you’re looking for a life-partner of the four-legged variety, the bar is also hosting a benefit for the Animal Protective Association on October 23. Along with Schlafly Beer and the Watering Bowl, the Royale is hosting this night where you drink an APA for the APA
while you check out adorable adoptable dogs and puppies
in their courtyard. Win-win.
