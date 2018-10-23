The St. Louis Passport Program Is Back, with 2 for 1 Drinks All Winter

-
BRENNAH ROSENTHAL
-
Did someone say two-for-one drinks?
Everyone's favorite discounted-drinks program returns to St. Louis on November 1, with the St. Louis Passport Winter Edition again promising two-for-one deals all across town.
Founded in 2013 by Two Parts
, the passport made its St. Louis debut this summer, offering participants cunning little booklets that look just like actual passports ... only instead of coming in handy with immigration officials, they work magic with bartenders. Hand yours over at participating venues, and you'll get a stamp along with two drinks for the price of one.
And this time it's not just booze. The winter edition will also score you some sweet coffee deals.
The coffee scene in each of the Passport cities is rich and brimming with world-class, bean-based beverages and coffee purveyors,” said Justin Schaffer, city program manager for The Passport Program. “Nights and weekends of craft exploration require fuel, so why not showcase a few top local coffee spots as well?”
Participating venues this time around include the 21st Street Brewer’s Bar, Babe’s Tavern & Garden, Baileys’ Chocolate Bar, Baileys’ Range, Basso at the Cheshire, the Benevolent King, the Blue Duck, Blueprint Coffee – Watson, The Boom Boom Room, Boundary at the Cheshire, Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar, Byrd & Barrel, Craft Beer Cellar, the Dark Room at The Grandel, Earthbound Beer, Farmhaus, Flamingo Bowl, Foundation Grounds Coffeehouse, Gaslight Lounge, Good Fortune, the Hideaway, Hugo’s Pizzeria, Joanie’s Pizzeria, Juniper, Maya Cafe, Mission Taco Joint, the Mud House, Narwhal’s Crafted, Nick’s Pub, Nixta, Olio, Parigi, the Pat Connolly Tavern, Pieces Board Game Bar & Restaurant, Rooster, Sasha’s on Shaw, Shameless Grounds, the Silver Leaf, Small Batch Whiskey & Fare, SOHA Bar and Grill, Sophie’s Artist Lounge & Cocktail Club, Tamm Avenue Bar and Yaquis on Cherokee.
Passports go on sale on November 1 and will cost you $20. Go to ThePassportProgram.com
to get yours.
They'll be good from November 6 all the way 'til April 15. Because who doesn't need a two-for-one deal on Tax Day?
